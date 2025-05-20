The fastest SSD you can buy right now just got a 42% discount ahead of Memorial Day sales

If you're eyeing up a system upgrade this Memorial Day, you shouldn't ignore grabbing some fast, roomy storage. Enter Crucial's T705 NVMe SSD. Sporting a Phison E26 controller and PCIe 5.0 interface, this drive (and in particular, the 2TB model) is the fastest SSD we've tested.

With blistering sequential read speeds of up to 14,500 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 12,700 MB/s, this drive is one of the best SSDs currently on the market. Now, Amazon has slashed its once unpalatable price by $166, bringing the total price down to $229 for the 2TB variant, without a dedicated heatsink.

Crucial T705 2TB Gen 5.0 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD: now $229 at Amazon (was $395)

If you want one of the fastest SSD drives available in your PC build, then Crucial's T705 should be at the top of your list. With extremely impressive sequential read/write speeds of 14,500/12,700MB/s, this SSD will load your games and applications faster than ever.

The T705 utilizes 232-layer Micron TLC, and even earned an Editor's Choice award when we reviewed it last year. While faster SSDs are indeed on the horizon, they're bound to be expensive. So, Crucial's decision to slash the prices on this extremely performant drive, which has up to 1,550K / 1,800K random read and write IOPS performance, is incredibly welcome.

The drive also comes with a standard five-year, 600TB or writes-per-TB of capacity warranty, in addition to somewhat surprising TCG OPAL 2.01 encryption support. So, you'll not only get a solid NVMe SSD, you're also getting the assurance that it's built to last, with strong encryption capabilities as a cherry on top.

The only real drawback that I can see from purchasing this drive is the fact that it doesn't come with a heatsink. If you want the variant with a heatsink, you'll have to cough up another thirty bucks. Luckily, many modern motherboards usually come with some kind of on-board NVMe cooling solution, and Phison's E26 controller firmware prevents crashing while the drive is under heavy thermal load.

Just be aware, it's not a wise idea to run the drive without any kind of cooling solution, as thermal throttling will quickly make the rapid speeds that the T705 is capable of dwindle away.