Samsung's speedy 2TB 9100 Pro M.2 SSD drops to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

The latest Gen5 NVMe SSDs have blisteringly fast transfer speeds thanks to the extra pipeline bandwidth over Gen4 drives, pretty much doubling the fastest PCIe 4 SSDs. This speed increase is great for users who want superfast read and write transfer speeds for workloads such as video editing and rendering, but it isn't as noticeable for day-to-day gaming needs.

If only the best will do for your beloved PC workhorse, then you can't go far wrong with Samsung's latest and greatest 2TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSD, especially now that it's down to a new low price of $189 for Prime Day, a further $10 dip from yesterday's price.

Samsung's 9100 Pro goes up against stiff competition in the space, offering a challenge to the Phison E26 controller with its own (Presto) proprietary controller.

The 2TB variant is single-sided and uses 236-layer Samsung TLC for the flash memory. The 9100 Pro's performance is exceptional, with sequential read and write speeds of 14,700 MB/s read and 13,400 MB/s write. Random read/write is 1,850K/2,600K, respectively, and endurance is listed as 1,200 TBW.

Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD: now $189 at Amazon

Samsung's latest top-of-the-line SSD joins the Gen 5.0 competition with its super-fast read/write performance speeds of 14,700/13,400 MB/s. Random read/writes of 1,850K/2,600K, and a 1,200 TBW endurance rating. This single-sided SSD is perfect for installing into a laptop or PC where space is a premium.



If you're looking for more information and benchmark testing results, check out our in-depth review of the Samsung 9100 Pro SSD. We gave the 9100 Pro 3.5 out of 5 stars, praised the power efficiency and good all-around performance of the drive. However, the 9100 Pro came across as slightly underwhelming, but only due to the fact that the drive was late to the Gen 5.0 party, and other SSDs were already putting out very impressive speeds.

