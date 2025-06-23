Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but Samsung's 2TB 990 Pro SSD is already selling for $149

Amazon Prime Day is not yet upon us, but that hasn't stopped deals from already popping up ahead of time. If you're looking for a superfast Windows boot drive or games drive with ample storage, this SSD deal could be the one for you. The Samsung 990 Pro 2TB may no longer be the fastest kid on the block, but if you don't have a motherboard or system that supports PCIe 5.0, then this is still one of the fastest SSDs you can get your hands on.

You can find today's SSD deal at Amazon, where Samsung's 2TB 990 Pro SSD is on sale for just $149. Although a markdown in price of $20 from the original $169 list price, the $149 deal price isn't the lowest price this SSD has ever been. Looking at my price histories, I can see that at one point it was as low as $119 for the 2TB model. With current tariff uncertainty and general price increases for memory and controllers, it's still good to see SSDs of this quality not climbing too high in price.

We reviewed the Samsung 990 Pro SSD and highlighted it as one of the best SSDs available. It’s efficient, runs cool, and has top-notch performance to back up our high praise. Originally, one of our biggest concerns with Samsung's 990 Pro was the high MSRP price, but that negative aspect disappears with these price discounts. After testing, we awarded the Samsung 990 Pro an Editor's Choice award and placed it atop the list of the best SSDs.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now $149 at Amazon (was $169)

The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the fastest and most popular PCIe Gen 4 SSDs available for both PCs and PlayStation 5 gaming. Using a 2280 form factor and M.2 connection. The 990 Pro can hit read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s.

The Samsung 990 Pro drive is supported by a limited five-year manufacturer’s warranty that voids should the drive reach 1,200 TBW. The 990 Pro uses Samsung’s Pascal SSD controller and 176-layer V-NAND TLC memory. If you're looking for a fast drive for either your PC or a PlayStation 5 console, then you can't go far wrong with the Samsung 990 Pro.

For more SSD offerings, you can visit Amazon and Newegg for the latest superfast storage deals.