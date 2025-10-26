Gigabyte drops 2TB SSD to all-time low around $0.10 per GB — Aorus Gen5 14000 SSD now at $208.68

Many people would settle for a 1TB SSD for their PC, but if you’re a gamer and love hoarding titles on your PC (for example), 1TB may not be enough for your needs, or justify taking up one of your precious M.2 slots. If this is your situation, you likely need to upgrade your PC’s SSD, and you’d probably want something quite fast if you’re transferring and storing that much data. Thankfully, Gigabyte just dropped the price of one of its fastest storage drives — the Aorus Gen5 14000 SSD — to an all-time low on Amazon. You can now get this speed NVMe drive for just $208.68 (down from $255), essentially costing around $0.10 per GB.

Save 18% ($46.32) Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 14000 SSD: was $255 now $208.68 at Amazon All-time low price The Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 14000 SSD is one of the fastest 2TB NVMe SSDs you can get on the market today. It offers 14,500 MB/s sequential read speeds and 12,700 MB/s sequential write speeds to improve the gaming experience on your high-end rig.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a 2TB SSD that can hit sequential read speeds of up to 14,500 MB/s and a 12,700 MB/s write speed at this price, which is pretty quick. Its M.2 2280 form factor also means you can easily slot this in on your gaming rig’s motherboard, but you might have some trouble putting it in more compact devices, like handheld gaming consoles (often with M.2 2242 or 2230 drive expansion only). Still, 2TB should be enough for several of the biggest modern AAA gaming titles, even if you also have Windows installed on it.

Unfortunately, Tom’s Hardware hasn’t had the chance to check out the Aorus Gen5 14000 SSD, but we’ve reviewed the 10000 and 12000 models that are related to it. Both storage drives received excellent marks in our testing, so we’d like to believe that the 14000 SSD uses similarly high-quality chips and controllers for storing your most precious data. The Gen5 14000 also doesn't come with its own heatsink, so you'd likely want to use the one your motherboard provides.

This SSD is still somewhat pricey at more than $200, but you’re getting one of the speediest storage drives for that amount. If that’s still out of your budget range, but you demand that kind of performance, you can wait for sales events like Black Friday to see if Gigabyte will further drop the price of the Aorus Gen5 14000 SSD. But if that is too long a wait for you, your next best option is to check out our best SSD deals, where we have the finest selection of SSDs for all budget ranges.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.