The super fast Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD is now just $449 at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a top-of-the-line SSD, you might want to check out this offer on the Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD. This ultra-fast SSD debuted at $549 and has hovered chiefly in that ballpark. Today, however, you can find it at Amazon for just $449—its lowest price.

We reviewed the Samsung 9100 Pro earlier this year and enjoyed our experience overall. The SSD has great performance from many angles, earning a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. Check out our list of best SSDs to see how it compares to some of our favorite and most recommended SSDs.

Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD: now $449 at Amazon (was $549) The 4TB edition of the Samsung 9100 Pro SSD has super-fast read/write speeds that can reach as high as 14,800/13,400 MB/s. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and supports PCIe 5.0 x4 interfaces.

The Samsung 9100 Pro is definitely a performance-driven SSD. It's offered in various capacities, but this deal is just for the 4TB drive. All of the SSDs in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and are compatible with PCIe 5.0 x4 and NVMe 2.0 interfaces.

The Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD can reach some of the highest read/write speeds we've ever seen, as high as 14,800/13,400 MB/s. Amazon's 30-day return policy and Samsung's five-year manufacturer's warranty support the purchase. The Samsung warranty will only be void if the drive reaches 2,400 TBW before the 5-year period has passed.

If you want to check out this deal, you can find the Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD on Amazon. Click on the image for purchase options and additional details.

