4TB SSDs now as low as $0.05 per GB, Samsung at $0.06 per GB

In honor of Memorial Day, Amazon, Newegg, B&H and their competitors are having a slew of sales on PC components. While most SSDs are not at all-time lows, this is still a good time to buy a 4TB SSD, with prices hovering as low as 5 cents per GB for respectable brands such as TeamGroup, Silicon Power and Crucial.

If you want a Samsung drive, the 990 Evo Polus, which offers 7,250 MB/s reads and 6,300 MB/s writes is just 6 cents per GB. Here's a complete list of 4TB drives you can get today and how much they cost.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Drive Price Cost Per GB Read Speed Write Speed Silicon Power UD90 $204 0.05 5,000 MB/s 4,800 MB/s PNY CS2241 $213 0.05 5,000 MB/s 4,200 MB/s Crucial P3 Plus $219 0.05 5,000 MB/s 5,000 MB/s Silicon Power US75 $224 0.05 7,500 MB/s 6,500 MB/s TeamGroup MP44 $242 0.06 7,400 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Samsung 990 Evo Plus $245 0.06 7,250 MB/s 6,300 MB/s Addlink A93 PS5 SSD $247 0.06 7,400 MB/s 6,500 MB/s WD Blue SN5000 $249 0.06 5,500 MB/s 5,500 MB/s Crucial P31 $259 0.06 7,100 MB/s 71,00 MB/s WD Black SN7100 $269 0.07 7,250 MB/s 6,900 MB/s WD Black SN850X $284 0.07 7,300 MB/s 6,600 MB/s Kingston Fury Renegade $306 0.07 7,300 MB/s 7,000 MB/s Samsung 990 Pro $309 0.08 7,450 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Crucial T705 $389 0.09 14100 MB/s 12,600 MB/s Samsung 9100 Pro $477 0.12 14,800 MB/s 13,400 MB/s

Not all of these are currently sale prices, just the lowest price you can get them for right now. Prices may have been lower in the recent past, but again, we don't know if they will go down anytime soon.

4TB is the ideal capacity for most people. While you can get by with 2TB or 1TB in a pinch, 4TB gives you plenty of room for games, video files and photos.

Most of these SSDs use the PCIe 4.0 interface and are good for both PS5 and laptop upgrades. If you're willing to spend more money for performance, the Crucial T705 is a solid price at $389 for 4TB. Probably the best balance between performance and price is the Samsung 990 Evo for $245.