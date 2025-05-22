SK hynix's superb 2TB P41 Gen 4 SSD is now just $124 for Memorial Day

It's been available for a good few years now, and the Platinum P41 from SK hynix is still a solid choice for a Gen 4 SSD for gaming and other applications. We test a lot of SSDs at Tom's Hardware, and at the time this drive was released onto the market, it was the best 2TB SSD that we had tested in our suite of benchmarking tests. Easily beating the competition to become our top pick for the best SSD.

While it's no longer the fastest SSD on the market thanks to the release of the latest and greatest Gen 5.0 drives, the P41 is still one of the quickest PCIe 4 drives you can get. In the Memorial Day sales at Newegg, you can grab the SK hynix Platinum P41 for the low price of just $124 for the 2TB capacity drive. This is a limited-time sale, so you will have to be quick to grab this offer. Use code EPES2A27 to save $25 and hit the $124 advertised price.

The Platinum P41 drive is rated for 7,000 MBps sequential reads and 6,500 MBps sequential writes with up to 1.4 million random read IOPS or 1.3 million random write IOPS. SK hynix's drive pairs the company's Aries controller with 176-layer TLC flash. The Aries controller allows for up to 33 percent faster bus speeds and double the number of channels on the company's prior-gen Cepheus controller. The drive also features a speedy LPDDR4 cache.

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $124 at Newegg (was $156)

One of the fastest PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs on the market, the SK hynix Platinum P41 promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps along with 1.4 and 1.3 million read / write IOPS. Use code EPES2A27 for a $25 discount.

The SK hynix P41 Platinum is fast and also likely to endure for quite a long time, with the 2TB capacity model sporting a respectable 1200 TBW (Terabytes Written). Meaning you'll probably replace this drive for a more modern one before it experiences any degradation in performance.