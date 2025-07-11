2TB Samsung portable SSD drops to $114 — get 39% off on the last day of Prime Day 2025 and save $74

If you’re looking for an external drive to expand the capacity of your laptop and get more done, now is your chance to do so at a discount. The 2TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD is now on sale for $113.99, giving you a 39% discount off its $187.99 MSRP and saving you $74. It’s also available in black, which is discounted at $119.99 from its $199.99 regular price, giving you 40% and saving you $80. Since this is the last day of Prime Day 2025, this is your last chance to grab this deal.

This portable SSD gives you decent performance, with its USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface translating to 10Gbps transfer speed. This makes it suitable for 4K ProRes 60 fps recording on your iPhone, ensuring that you can continuously shoot videos without worrying that you’ll run out of space. It also uses PCIe NVME to deliver read and write speeds of up to 1,050 and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. It’s also secure with its built-in hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption. So, even if you misplace it, you have peace of mind that anyone trying to casually break into your files will have difficulty doing so.

The biggest drawback with this drive is that it uses DRAMless architecture, meaning its performance will lag behind some of its contemporaries. However, our review of the Samsung T7 Portable SSD found that it sits around the middle of the pack — this might not work for some high-performance applications for a few professionals, but it’s likely good enough for most users. And with the price drop, you’re getting more value out of this portable drive.

At this price, the 2TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD is cheaper than a few smaller drives, making it the better option.

