Grab a 4TB SSD for 5 cents per gigabyte – 8TB models start as low as 7 cents per GB

The savings on SSDs continue to stay hot for now, but larger forces, like tariffs and geopolitical issues, threaten to lead to higher prices in the coming months. For now, there are big discounts to be had on 4TB and 8TB SSD models that continue to supply 5 cents per GB prices on the best-value drives, and 6 cents per GB if you'd like a more premium 4TB drive.

Below, we list all the current 4TB and 8TB PCIe 4 and PCIe 5 SSDs we could find for sale, and we keep this list updated constantly. Many of these drives also make an appearance on our list of the Best SSDs, and you'll find plenty of other deals on smaller, more affordable SSDs in our Best SSD deals 2025 hub.

When buying an SSD, the drive you choose not to buy can be the most important decision you make — there's an entire constellation of trashy knock-offs that will fail rather quickly, taking your data with it. You can rest assured, these SSDs in our list are worth buying - we don't list worthless bargain-basement garbage drives that will threaten the safety of your data. We select deals based on our in-depth knowledge, gained from years of thorough reviews, expansive benchmarks, and extensive historical price analysis.

You can peruse the list below and click on the bold blue price text in the table to see the deals:

What if you want to take the next step up? You can grab an 8TB SSD for as little as $0.07 per GB. The best choice here is the WD Black SN850X, a PCIe 4.0 drive that reads and writes at about 7,200 MB/s. That drive is one of the best of the bunch, and it's selling at an all-time low price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 8TB SSDs Drive Price Cost Per GB Read Speed Write Speed WD Black SN850X $545 $0.06 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s WD Black SN850P $658 $0.08 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s Lexar NM790 $684 $0.07 7,000 MB/s 6,200 MB/s WD Black SN850X with Heatink $729 $0.09 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s TeamGroup Cardea A440 $744 $0.09 7,000 MB/s 6,900 MB/s XPG Adata Gammix S70 $759 $0.09 7,400 MB/s 7,400 MB/s Inland 8TB Performance Plus $779 $0.10 7,100 MB/s 7,100 MB/s Corsair MP600 Pro $849 $0.10 7,000 MB/s 6,100 MB/s Corsair MP600 Pro (heatsink) $909 $0.11 7,000 MB/s 6,100 MB/s Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus $Too Expensive $0.13 7,100 MB/s 6,600 MB/s

If you can afford an 8TB drive, you'll be future-proofed for many years. However, 4TB is likely the sweet spot between price and capacity for most people. And of course, if you have more than one M.2 slot, you can always buy two 4TB drives for less than one 8TB drive.

