Best Gaming Laptop Deals for Cyber Monday: Cheap Alienware, Razer, Asus and more

Cyber Monday is almost here and we're seeing so many great gaming laptop deals. Today’s best gaming laptops are expensive, to say the least, which is what makes these next few weeks the best time to save big.

Scouring the internet for the best deals is my bread and butter, and the state of these huge gaming laptop savings so far is a good telltale sign that Black Friday is going to be impressive if you're on the lookout for a portable powerhouse.

What Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals can you expect?

Now for the big question. What’s going to be on sale? Will there be big discounts on the latest hardware or small price cuts to previous-gen systems?

In terms of the biggest price cuts, it should come as no surprise that we predict these to occur across RTX 20 and GTX 16 Series laptops. However, don’t count out some genuinely good RTX 30 Series gaming laptop savings too.

This year’s Dell gaming deals have proven just how low the latest hardware can go. For example: Alienware’s m15 R4 with RTX 3080 GPU has been available at nearly $1,000 off the list price. You can expect a lot more of the same as we countdown to the big day.

Cyber Monday RTX 30 Series gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop: was $1,999, now $1,499 at Amazon Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop: was $1,999, now $1,499 at Amazon

You can do so much more than browse with a gaming laptop like the Razer Blade Stealth. It's equipped with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 for running today's top titles, alongside an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. It comes with 16GB of DDR4-SDRAM and a 512GB internal SSD.

HP Omen 17t Gaming Laptop: was $1,699, now $1,449 at HP HP Omen 17t Gaming Laptop: was $1,699, now $1,449 at HP

This affordable, big-screen laptop comes pretty well stacked in the specs category. This model has a Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD a 17.3-inch 144 Hz display and a GeForce RTX 3078 GPU.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition (Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050 Ti): was $1,518, now $1,488 at Dell Dell G15 Ryzen Edition (Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050 Ti): was $1,518, now $1,488 at Dell

If you're after an affordable, attractive low-end gaming laptop, this model sports a capable AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an RTX 3060. You'll have to keep settings fairly low in some games if you want to game close to the 15-inch screen's 165 Hz refresh. But for esports and AAA titles around 60 fps, this $849 laptop should deliver a solid experience.

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg with rebate MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg with rebate

This fully-loaded spec of the MSI GP66 features an RTX 3080 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD — all keeping gameplay at its most fluid on the 15.6-inch FHD display with buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

MSI GP66 Leopard (alternate config): was $1,899, now $1,699 at Newegg after rebate MSI GP66 Leopard (alternate config): was $1,899, now $1,699 at Newegg after rebate

This alternate take on the GP66 Leopard comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H, an RTX 3070 laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 240HZ FHD display.

Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg

This power configuration of Gigabyte's A5 X1 gaming system sports a 15-inch FHD 240Hz display up top, alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Black Friday saving! Acer Nitro 5: was $1,329, now $1,099 at Acer Acer Nitro 5: was $1,329, now $1,099 at Acer

Your AMD variant of the Acer lineup — pick up this Nitro 5 for a laptop with a lower price but plenty of power, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Cyber Monday GTX 16 Series gaming laptop deals

HP Pavilion Gaming (i5-9300H, GTX 1650): was $879, now $787 at Amazon HP Pavilion Gaming (i5-9300H, GTX 1650): was $879, now $787 at Amazon

This inexpensive older laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H, a GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a 15-inch FHD display.

