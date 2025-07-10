Asus has just dropped a massive discount on three of its 2025 ROG Strix G16 laptops, including a whopping saving of $600 on the RTX 5080 model, now $2,399. New for 2025, the trio all boast a 16-inch display, with internals provided by Intel and Nvidia.

Amazon Prime Day is entering its third of four days, making new deals harder to come by. According to our price tracking, these three laptops (a 5080, 5070Ti, and 5060 model) are all newly-discounted for day three. In fact, it's the first time any of these models have received a discount, as far as we can tell.

Save $225 ASUS ROG Strix G16 (RTX 5060): was $1,499 now $1,274 at Amazon Lowest-ever price The cheapest of the three models is also the most modestly discounted, with $225 off. you get an RTX 5060 and Intel Core i7 14650HX, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD. The display is a 165Hz FHD panel.

Save $400 ASUS ROG Strix G16 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,399 now $1,999 at Amazon Lowest-ever price You can get a massive $400 off this RTX 5070 Ti version, which is now the same price as the RTX 5070 laptop, making it a no-brainer. You also get 32GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD, and Intel's Ultra 9 275HX processor. The display is also uprated, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution.

Save $500 ASUS ROG Strix G16 (RTX 5080): was $2,899 now $2,399 at Amazon Lowest-ever price Naturally, the priciest model has the biggest discount, some $600 off the RTX 5080 version. This is otherwise the same as the 5070 Ti, so you're really paying for the GPU here. SSD, CPU, RAM, and display all match the cheaper 5070 Ti model.

For my money, I think the 5070 Ti is probably the best bang for buck here, but only really because paying the $400 more for the 5080 doesn't get you anything except the more potent GPU. Still, it's great to see that RTX 5080 laptops are no longer hovering around the $3,000 range, where they started at a few months back.

These are definitely three of the best RTX 50 Series laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales we've seen thus far. Notably, Asus also sells an RTX 4060 version of its G16 that costs $1,359 and only comes with Wi-Fi 6E, so at the very least, you should be considering the 5060 version as an alternative pick at the lower end.

Unveiled at the beginning of 2025, these are the first major Amazon discounts we've seen on Asus' most recent and most powerful ROG Strix 16 laptops.

If these aren't quite within budget, we have a full suite of Amazon Prime Day best gaming laptop deals for you to browse, with prices from $649 for the more budget-conscious.

