The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D drops to an all-time low price — the fastest CPU for gaming goes on sale

You can find our favorite gaming processor, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, today for its lowest price ever. It usually retails for around $499, but is currently discounted to $451. This deal is available across multiple vendors, including both Newegg and Amazon. If you're not familiar with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one thing's for sure—it's not your grandma's processor (unless Granny is rocking a hardcore gaming rig these days).

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D's performance blew us away when we reviewed it last year, quickly rocketing to the top of our list and earning our Editor's Choice award. We ultimately gave it a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars, regarding its performance as "devastating" in the title with good reason. This is hands down one of the best processors you can get your hands on right now, and this discount only sweetens the deal.

Save 10% AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $499 now $451 at Newegg This CPU features eight cores and 16 threads, capable of reaching speeds of up to 5.2 GHz. It's PCIe 5.0 compatible and comes with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, so you don't need a separate GPU to get video output.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming CPU is built around the Zen 5 X3D architecture. It features eight cores, providing a total of 16 threads, with a base speed of 4.7 GHz. When boosted, it can reach frequencies as high as 5.2 GHz.

This edition features integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which includes two graphics cores, eliminating the need for a separate GPU to achieve video output with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. It's also PCIe 5.0 compatible and supports up to 192GB of DDR5-5600 via two channels.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of our favorites, but it's not always easy to understand why. The best way to determine the key specs to look for in a gaming processor is to explore our CPU hierarchy list, where we break down our preferred ranking of CPUs.

