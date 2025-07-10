Grab an Alienware 16 Aurora for $400 off — RTX 5060 gaming laptop beams down at Best Buy

Gaming laptops can be pricey: even low-end machines now often cross the $1,000 barrier. That's why any deal on a machine is great, leaving more room for peripherals and games. Over at Best Buy, the Alienware 16 Aurora is now available for $1,099.99, a $400 drop as it competes with Amazon Prime Day. That doesn't bring this system budget territory, but it's significant savings from a premium laptop brand that should let you play most games at decent settings.

Save $400 Alienware 16 Aurora: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy Get a whopping $400 off this Aurora 16-inch laptop with a 120Hz display. Under the hood, you get an Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 5060, plus a 1TB SSD.

We're actively testing the 16 Aurora in our labs now, so we don't have numbers to share at this time. The highlight is that you can get a 5060 for $1,100, as these systems often start at far higher prices. Even some RTX 5050 systems are starting at or above $1,000. So, this Aurora, which also features 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 120 Hz, 2560 x 1600 screen, is worth calling out at this price.

This system is sleek, and it features a "stealth mode" that reduces RGB, silences fans, and acts a whole lot more like a standard productivity laptop. It comes in a navy blue color that stands out, but doesn't scream that it's a gaming machine (well, outside of the alien head logo).

If you don't want to dive in before we go hands-on, I don't blame you; Our review should be live in the coming weeks. But if you're the type of person who is willing to purchase off a spec sheet, the price for these parts is pretty good, especially for a name brand.

