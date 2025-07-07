Get a discounted RTX 50-series laptop in Best Buy's answer to Prime Day — save up to $800 on models from Alienware, Asus, and HP

While Amazon Prime Day might be a great time to grab a new CPU, some extra storage, or that gaming mouse you've always wanted, it hasn't been home to great gaming laptop deals. We found a series of considerable deals more enticing over at Best Buy, which is hosting a sales week to upstage Amazon in its own backyard.

Best Buy has a modest suite of discounted laptops from reputable brands like HP and Alienware, with real savings on models you might actually want to buy, including a couple of very enticing RTX 50-series laptops sporting Nvidia's latest GPU hardware.

Here are some of the best ones we've found so far:

Save $380 ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (RTX 5060): was $1,539 now $1,159 at Best Buy First up is this F16, a massive $380 off. You get an Intel Core i7-14650HX with 32GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 5060, and 1TB SSD. Asus only added the RTX 5060 to its F-series lineup in May, so this is an excellent deal given the age of the model. It also comes with a 1080p FHD screen measuring 16 inches, complete with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Save $390 ASUS ROG Strix G16 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,609 at Best Buy Another impressive $390 can be found on this ROG Strix G16. It's another 165Hz FHD model measuring 16 inches, but it sports AMD's Ryzen 9 8000 under the hood. While it might only have 16GB of RAM, it features a much more potent RTX 5070 Ti for considerably beefier gaming performance. With 1TB of SSD storage, the gulf in price is almost solely accounted for by the much more powerful GPU in this machine.

Dell Alienware Area-51 18-inch (RTX 5090): was $3,199 now $3,999 at Best Buy This Alienware Area 51 is a monstrous 18 inches in size and packs the ultimate laptop GPU, the RTX 5090. That power is reflected in the massive price tag and huge $800 saving. You'll also get an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. This is the ultimate pick if you can stomach the price.

Save $450 Alienware Aurora 16" 240Hz Gaming Laptop: was $1,799 now $1,349 at Best Buy Save $450 on this more impressive Alienware !6X Aurora with a higher refresh rate display, Intel Ultra 9 275HZ, 32GB of memory, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, as well as 1TB of solid-state storage. It also comes with a more detailed 2560 x 1600 display, better than the FHD offerings above.

The best gaming laptop for you will largely depend on your circumstances, most notably your budget. If you can stretch beyond the Victus, most users should get plenty of joy out of the TUF Gaming F16. If you're really drawn to Dell's premium Alienware brand and styling, then the Aurora 16-inch models in either spec are excellent values.

While things might pick up as we move through Prime Day week, as it stands, our advice right now is generally to avoid Amazon for gaming laptops, given the extensive sales on at Best Buy, and the likes of Newegg right now.

Amazon is proving much more lucrative for components and peripherals, notably CPUs from both AMD and Intel, SSD storage, and more you can see below.

