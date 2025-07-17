This RTX 5090 is cheaper than anything we saw on Prime Day and isn't even discounted — grab Zotac's triple fan beast for just $2,499

Having first seen some movement in the prices of the high-end 50-series GPUs during recent Amazon Prime Day sales and those from various other retailers, I'm surprised to see that Nvidia's flagship graphics card, the GeForce RTX 5090, has dipped lower in price than during the sales. Zotac's Gaming Solid GeForce RTX 5090 at $2,499 is now the most affordable 5090 available if you're looking to add one to your system.

The RTX 5090 sits at the top of our benchmarking charts for gaming and is also a popular choice for productivity work like video editing, or even playing around with localized AI//large language model projects. If you want a graphics card that will chew through almost any gaming workload you can throw at it, with high frame rates and max settings, even at 4K, then this is the card for you.

Zotac's Gaming Solid GeForce RTX 5090 is stacked with 32GB of the latest GDDR7 VRAM running on a superfast 512-bit bus. A whopping 21,760 CUDA cores and a 2407 MHz clock speed are what make this beast a ridiculous performer in games. This card has the latest connectivity options, with 1 x HDMI 2.1b port and 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b ports for connecting to displays

Zotac Gaming Solid GeForce RTX 5090: $2,499 at Newegg The most powerful consumer-grade gaming graphics card available, Nvidia's RTX 5090 is the GPU you want in your gaming rig. 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM and 21760 CUDA cores allow you to push the limits in gaming fidelity.

We've tested and reviewed the RTX 5090 and found it to perform roughly 25% better than the previous generation's RTX 4090. There is no better card if you want the absolute best in your machine, and this current price is the cheapest that you can currently get one for. While the card is becoming more common on shelves than it was at launch, we're nowhere near the mythical $2,000 MSRP of an Nvidia Founders Edition card, which sucks, but if you want the best, Nvidia insists you pay for the pleasure.

Check Amazon for more RTX 5090 deals.