Newegg offers real deals on RTX 5090s — $200 price cuts complement promo gift card offers

Nvidia's illustrious RTX 5090 has been as hard to find as an honest politician, despite the company's attempt at producing more of them. When they are available, they're absurdly expensive, and that's the story we've been stuck with since the initial launch. Thankfully, with Prime Day (and the internet's equivalents) here to bless us, we're finally seeing some real discounts on RTX 5090s, with some down to $2,799. As such, we've spotted three RTX 5090 GPUs on Newegg under the $3000 price point, all offering something unique while still delivering that flagship performance you've come to expect from a 5090.

Cheapest 5090 ZOTAC ZOTAC SOLID OC GeForce RTX 5090 32GB: was $2,898 now $2,799 at Newegg Zotac's base variant of the 5090 might not come with any flair, but it sure as hell gets the job done. With 32GB of GDDR6 VRAM soldered around the GB202 die, this GPU can handle even the toughest loads you throw at it. Whether you're a gamer or a professional, Newegg has got you covered with an all-time low price so you can make this 5090 all yours.

First up is the cheapest RTX 5090 on Newegg at the moment—the ZOTAC SOLID OC— sitting at a measly $2,799, which is at least $100 less than its typical price. This is the company's "entry-level" offering that comes with a no-frills design, impressive cooling, and the same three-slot design that most 5090s are associated with. It doesn't have any fancy RGB, and its 2422MHz boost clock is essentially the same as the factory 2410MHz you get on the Founder's Edition, but it's still the cheapest entry point to the absolute top of graphics prowess, without sacrificing on build quality or thermals.

5090 with gift card Gigabyte GIGABYTE Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 32GB: was $2,919 now $2,899 at Newegg With tasteful RGB around its triple-fan shroud, the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 5090 is one powerful GPU. It features a bumped-up 2550 MHz boost clock that should squeeze even more performance out of the 5090. Not to mention, you get a sleek design that looks perfect for modern builds. Get a tiny saving and a $200 gift card.

Moving on, we have another awesome deal, this time from Gigabyte. Their Gaming OC RTX 5090 is on sale for just $2,899 but that's not all. When you make a purchase, you also get a $200 gift card that can be used for anything else other than the GPU itself. The typical price of a 5090 is around $3000 so this deal delivers solid savings that you can then put toward a different upgrade, like a complimentary power supply needed to support your new hunk of a GPU.

Cheapest White 5090 Zotac ZOTAC SOLID OC White Edition GeForce RTX 5090 32GB: was $3,099 now $2,899 at Newegg For those looking to spice up their builds with something a bit more unique, Zotac has their Solid OC variant in white to make sure your PC stands out. Mix performance and beauty with this GPU, all while staying cool thanks to its beefy cooler.

Finally, if you're looking for a 5090 in white, Newegg has a great deal going on for the ZOTAC SOLID OC White Express edition. This is essentially the same card as the first one we talked about, but now in a gorgeous new repaint, perfect for those aesthetic builds. It has a great design, amicable cooling, and enough connectivity to power even the most demanding of setups. Zotac usually prices this at around $3,099, so you're saving $200!

Of course, we don't need to mention the kind of performance an RTX 5090 carries with it. It sits at the absolute peak of what a consumer GPU is capable of, absolutely destroying everything below it. If you're looking to finally experience true 4K gaming without any compromises, the RTX 5090 is the GPU that will get the job done. It didn't even need the assist from DLSS to power through the games in our testing.

We reviewed the Founder's Edition of the 5090 earlier this year and found it to be, as expected, the head honcho in both gaming and productivity. It's not the best value; it's not even well-priced after the discounts, but it's certainly simply the very best at what it does.

