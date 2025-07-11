There is still time to grab a great deal on these Elegoo 3D printers on the last day of Prime Day — printers up to 27% off
The clock is ticking!
As the Amazon Prime Day event draws to a close, I took a closer look at Elegoo's great deals on its range of mainstream FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) printers that use common filaments like PLA and PETG, and SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus) 3D printers that use resin.
Why am I so excited about Elegoo 3D printers? The truth is, I own two of them. Bought and paid for using my own money. I own the Neptune 3 Pro and the latest Centauri Carbon. The latter has been a workhorse for nearly three years and has printed many great projects. The Centauri Carbon arrived in April 2025, and in that short space of time, it has proven to be an excellent CoreXY 3D printer. Sadly, the Centauri Carbon is not on offer, as Elegoo is still fulfilling back orders.
I've scoured the Elegoo website and found the best deals on its FDM, SLA printers, and consumables. Where appropriate, I have also compared prices on Amazon to show the dramatic savings that can still be had.
- Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro for only $225 at Elegoo
- Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra only $249 at Elegoo
- 10KG of Elegoo Rapid PETG for $104, save $36!
- Check out all the deals in Elegoo's Prime Day Sale
FDM 3D Printers
This older 3D printer comes with a direct drive suitable for use with TPU, PETG, and PLA, auto bed leveling, and a heated flex PEI textured platform, making it easy to use. Assembly takes less than an hour (seven screws) and produces clean, detailed prints.
See our review for more performance details.
Price Check: $199 on Amazon
It may look like the older Neptune 3 Pro, but the Neptune 4 Pro is a faster 3D printer thanks to Klipper firmware, and an improved gantry system.
Faster printing requires better cooling and the Neptune 4 Pro has that. With a ludicrously large part cooling fan, this 3D printer will speed through your projects while keeping the quality finish that you expect.
It may look like the Neptune 4 Pro, but the Neptune 4 Plus is a much larger printer sporting a 320 x 320 x 385 build volume, perfect for cosplayers and those who want to print big!
Faster printing requires better cooling and the Neptune 4 Plus shares the same ludicrously large part cooling fan as the Pro, this 3D printer will speed through your projects while keeping the quality finish that you expect.
Price Check: $335 on Amazon
Resin 3D Printers
In our review of the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra we gave it an Editor's Choice Award. We loved the excellent 9K resolution as it brought crisp details to prints, making it ideal for gaming miniatures. As with many resin 3D printers, the small build voulme is a downside, but these printers are made for detail, not large functional parts. The title release makes easier work of getting your prints off the buildplate, and tweaking the settings will make it even easier. The auto bed level feature means we can just press print and walk away.
Price Check: $284 at Amazon
Offering ultra-high-resolution resin 3D printing, air purification, and a generous 219 x 123 x 250mm build volume, Elegoo's Saturn 2 8K 3D printer is a great addition to your workshop. Printing with resin is more involved than FDM, but the results speak for themselves. Delicate and fine details are crisp and fast using this great resin 3D printer. When we reviewed this printer, we gave it our Editor's Choice award.
With a 10-inch 12K mono LCD display, the Saturn 3 Ultra has a large build volume of 128 x 122 x 260mm, while retaining a crisp print quality.
A Linux OS runs on the printer, enabling remote management of the print process, and the ability to send files to the printer over Wi-Fi. In the box you get a USB air purifier that pulls the nasty smell from the print chamber before it can leach out into the room.
Price Check: $323 at Amazon
If you want to start 3D printing or need a second machine for detailed models, a resin 3D printer is a good buy. Elegoo's Mars 4 is a compact and easy-to-use resin 3D printer. With a 4K resolution, your prints will be crisp, and a layer cure time of 2.5 seconds means you won't be left waiting. When compared to FDM printers, the build volume is small at 143 x 89 x 175mm.
Price Check: $189 at Amazon
FDM 3D Printer Accessories and Filament
PLA Plus is a stronger version of PLA. While not as tough as PETG, PLA Plus is stronger than, and prints using the same profile as PLA. We've used PLA Plus in a number of projects and found Elegoo's to be perfect for strong, functional prints.
This two-pack is ideal for makers who want to stock up on filament to feed their latest 3D printer purchase.
If you just need a single spool, Amazon has them for $13. The same at Elegoo is $14.99.
This is the PETG that I am using with my Elegoo Centauri Carbon and it has been superb! It prints beautifully and I have not had any issues printing at high speed and high temperatures. It just works!
Ten spools of 1KG filament for $104 is $10.40 per spool. Elegoo sell 1KG spools for $13.99, so by buying in buly, you are saving $3.59!
This 1KG spool of TPU 95A is great for projects that require a little flex and stretch. TPU is a soft material, best used for bumpers, wheels and objects that require a soft touch. I use TPU to create coasters for my office, and soft touch clips that sit on my metal shelves.
Price Check: $17.99 at Elegoo
Resin Consumables and Accessories
This resin is best used with the Elegoo Saturn 8K/12K and 14K resin printers but it can be used with all Elegoo resin printers. This is a UV cured resin so you will need a wash and cure station for the best results.
The space grey color is ideal as a base for priming a model for painting.
This photopolymer resin is designed to reduce printing time and to reduce volume shrinkage during the curing process to ensure a smooth finish. Suitable for most DLP/LCD 3D printers. Less odor than other resins.
This resin from Elegoo is water-washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them.
This bundle offers a faster and more efficient way of post-processing your print models. It has one station for curing and another for cleaning, allowing you to do both jobs at the same time. It is compatible with Elegoo Saturn and Mars series 3D printers.
Price Check: $179 at Amazon
