There is still time to grab a great deal on these Elegoo 3D printers on the last day of Prime Day — printers up to 27% off

As the Amazon Prime Day event draws to a close, I took a closer look at Elegoo's great deals on its range of mainstream FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) printers that use common filaments like PLA and PETG, and SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus) 3D printers that use resin.

Why am I so excited about Elegoo 3D printers? The truth is, I own two of them. Bought and paid for using my own money. I own the Neptune 3 Pro and the latest Centauri Carbon. The latter has been a workhorse for nearly three years and has printed many great projects. The Centauri Carbon arrived in April 2025, and in that short space of time, it has proven to be an excellent CoreXY 3D printer. Sadly, the Centauri Carbon is not on offer, as Elegoo is still fulfilling back orders.

I've scoured the Elegoo website and found the best deals on its FDM, SLA printers, and consumables. Where appropriate, I have also compared prices on Amazon to show the dramatic savings that can still be had.

FDM 3D Printers

Save $50 Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro: was $275 now $225 at Elegoo It may look like the older Neptune 3 Pro, but the Neptune 4 Pro is a faster 3D printer thanks to Klipper firmware, and an improved gantry system. Faster printing requires better cooling and the Neptune 4 Pro has that. With a ludicrously large part cooling fan, this 3D printer will speed through your projects while keeping the quality finish that you expect. Price Check: $284 on Amazon

Save $136 Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus: was $425 now $289 at Elegoo It may look like the Neptune 4 Pro, but the Neptune 4 Plus is a much larger printer sporting a 320 x 320 x 385 build volume, perfect for cosplayers and those who want to print big! Faster printing requires better cooling and the Neptune 4 Plus shares the same ludicrously large part cooling fan as the Pro, this 3D printer will speed through your projects while keeping the quality finish that you expect. Price Check: $335 on Amazon

Resin 3D Printers

Save 26% Elegoo Mars 5 ultra: was $338 now $249 at Elegoo In our review of the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra we gave it an Editor's Choice Award. We loved the excellent 9K resolution as it brought crisp details to prints, making it ideal for gaming miniatures. As with many resin 3D printers, the small build voulme is a downside, but these printers are made for detail, not large functional parts. The title release makes easier work of getting your prints off the buildplate, and tweaking the settings will make it even easier. The auto bed level feature means we can just press print and walk away. Price Check: $284 at Amazon

Save $91 Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra: was $375 now $284 at Elegoo With a 10-inch 12K mono LCD display, the Saturn 3 Ultra has a large build volume of 128 x 122 x 260mm, while retaining a crisp print quality. A Linux OS runs on the printer, enabling remote management of the print process, and the ability to send files to the printer over Wi-Fi. In the box you get a USB air purifier that pulls the nasty smell from the print chamber before it can leach out into the room. Price Check: $323 at Amazon

Save 27% Elegoo Mars 4 Resin 3D printer: was $213 now $155 at Elegoo If you want to start 3D printing or need a second machine for detailed models, a resin 3D printer is a good buy. Elegoo's Mars 4 is a compact and easy-to-use resin 3D printer. With a 4K resolution, your prints will be crisp, and a layer cure time of 2.5 seconds means you won't be left waiting. When compared to FDM printers, the build volume is small at 143 x 89 x 175mm. Price Check: $189 at Amazon

FDM 3D Printer Accessories and Filament

Save 13% Elegoo TPU Filament 1KG: was $24 now $21 at Amazon This 1KG spool of TPU 95A is great for projects that require a little flex and stretch. TPU is a soft material, best used for bumpers, wheels and objects that require a soft touch. I use TPU to create coasters for my office, and soft touch clips that sit on my metal shelves. Price Check: $17.99 at Elegoo

Resin Consumables and Accessories

Save 35% Elegoo Upgraded 8K Standard Photopolymer 3D Printer Resin 405nm UV-Curing Resin: was $31 now $20 at Amazon This resin is best used with the Elegoo Saturn 8K/12K and 14K resin printers but it can be used with all Elegoo resin printers. This is a UV cured resin so you will need a wash and cure station for the best results. The space grey color is ideal as a base for priming a model for painting.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.