The GeForce RTX 5090 just got an actual discount for Prime Day — $350 saving makes it one of the cheapest we've seen

The GeForce RTX 5090 is now on sale at Amazon. This card sits at the top of most gamers' wish lists, and for good reason. This graphics card can chew through almost any gaming workload you can throw at it with high frame rates, even with max settings and ray tracing at 4K. It's unquestionably the best gaming experience available today.

All that performance has never come cheap, of course. The RTX 5090 was already an exotic purchase at its $ 2,000 MSRP, and real-world prices have stubbornly hovered around $ 3,000 and up since its launch.

If your pockets are deep enough to shop for an RTX 5090 to begin with, you probably don't care about discounts that much. But if you have been waiting for prices to come down a bit, Amazon has a good deal on PNY's Epic-X ARGB GeForce RTX 5090. The e-tailer has knocked 12% off its $3000 list price for a no-nonsense $2649.99 final price tag.

Save 12% PNY GeForce RTX 5090 Epic-X ARGB Overclocked Triple Fan: was $3,000 now $2,650 at Amazon The GeForce RTX 5090 is the king of gaming graphics cards, but prices usually demand a royal treasury to finance the privilege.



This PNY GeForce RTX 5090 still isn't cheap, but Amazon's straight 12% discount is a better offer than most we've seen involving rebates or gift cards from other retailers. $2649 is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this class of card, too.

PNY's take on the RTX 5090 has everything we'd want to get the most out of this top-of-the-line GPU. A beefy three-slot, three-fan cooler should run cool and quiet even when dissipating the 600W the RTX 5090 demands at peak utilization.

RGB accents around the fans and on the side of the card add a touch of flash, and a full-length metal backplate should provide some structural reinforcement for this absolutely massive package. If you've been waiting for a discount to add an RTX 5090 to your system, this card may be just the ticket.

