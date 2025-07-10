B&H Photo undercuts Prime Day Pricing, PNY RTX 5090 is the lowest priced RTX 5090 right now

B&H Photo has stolen Amazon's thunder and now features the cheapest RTX 5090 SKU on the market. PNY's RTX 5090 triple-fan Epic-X ARGB graphics card is on sale for just $2,649.99 ($1,000 off according to B&H Photo). If you are in the market for an RTX 5090, now is the best time to buy Nvidia's flagship graphics card.

Amazon originally owned the cheapest RTX 5090 listing hours ago, with the same (aforementioned) PNY card priced at $2,649.99. But, since that time, the discount sold out, and Amazon shifted the price to $2,799 in response. $150 is virtually nothing when considering the cost of an RTX 5090, but nevertheless, B&H Photo has the cheapest RTX 5090 right now if you are looking to save every penny possible.

The RTX 5090 (even at this steep discount) is still well above the GPU's original $2,000 MSRP. However, market demand for Nvidia's flagship gaming product has been sky high since its launch, thanks to AI, pushing aftermarket card prices well above $3,000 for most models. Customers should count themselves lucky to find an RTX 5090 anywhere near $2,500 in current market conditions.

Save $1,000 PNY GeForce RTX 5090 ARGB Epic-X OC: was $3,649 now $2,649 at BHPhoto PNY's RTX 5090 ARGB Epic-X OC is on a steep discount and the cheapest RTX 5090 SKU on the market right now. The RTX 5090 is the most powerful on the market, capable of high-end 4k gaming and is capable of crunching through AI/prosumer workloads with its 32GB of GDDR7 memory. With $3,000 the going rate for these cards, this is a healthy saving of some $350.

Nvidia's RTX 5090 is its latest generation flagship graphics card that is more than capable of chewing through the latest AAA titles at 4k settings at maxed out graphics settings without a sweat. Despite its impressive gaming chops, the card is also a highly capable productivity beast thanks to its 32GB of GDDR7, making the GPU a popular choice for running machine learning/large language model workloads.

The RTX 5090 is the fastest graphics card we have tested, featuring roughly 25% more performance than its predecessor, the RTX 4090. Our testing shows the RTX 5090 is capable of running triple-digit frame rates in many AAA titles at 4k resolution without the need to run any upscaling techniques such as DLSS, FSR, or XeSS. (Based on our rasterized only 16 game geomean.)

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are arguably better RTX 5090 models out there, particularly the Founders Edition card with its impressively small two-slot form factor and exotic liquid metal application. However, nothing beats PNY's Epic-X RTX 5090 in terms of pricing right now. The card's triple-fan cooling solution is capable enough, and partner cards are usually easier to tear down for maintenance purposes (over Nvidia's FE cards) anyway.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.