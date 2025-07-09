Newegg offers $200 back on four RTX 5090s — promo gift cards bring prices as low as $2,699

Right now, you can score a PNY GeForce RTX 5090 at Amazon for just $2,650, but if you want a spicier card from a powerhouse AIB manufacturer like Gigabyte or MSI, your best bet is at Newegg, where you can scoop a $200 promotional gift card when you buy Nvidia's top-of-the-line GPU. The best price is this Gigabyte RTX 5090, already discounted to $2,899, which gets you $200 to spend elsewhere on PC upgrades.

If you grab one of these cards, you'll get a $200 promotional gift card emailed four days after your purchase, perfect for a new case to house that giant card, or a new 1300W power supply to give it the juice it needs.

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 32GB: was $2,899 now $2,699 at Newegg Get a $200 gift card when you buy this Gigabyte RTX 5090, a prospect unthinkable even just a year ago. That brings the total overall cost to $2699 with credit you can use against another purchase. Comes with core clock speeds of 2550 MHz, more than the 2410 MHz you get from the Founders Edition.

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5090: was $2,949 now $2,749 at Newegg Likewise, get $200 back on a gift card on this MSI Ventus RTX 5090. This actually has a slightly lower clock speed than the Gigabyte at 2437 MHz (boost), but is still impressive and comes with excellent cooling.

Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 32GB: was $2,999 now $2,799 at Newegg The $200 gift card on this model brings the true price to $2,799, more than enough to grab a PSU that can quench the 600W thirst of the 5090. Core clock speeds here are an eye-catching 2655 MHz, hence the elevated price.

MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5090: was $3,049 now $2,849 at Newegg Like the Ventus model above, the Vanguard boasts excellent cooling, but has a slightly higher 2515 MHz clock speed at boost, as well as MSI's Extreme Performance setting, which gets you 2527 MHz. Those high clocks and an absolutely monster cooler mean it's the most expensive card here: $3,049 less a $200 gift card.

As you can see, all of these cards offer more on paper than the PNY RTX 5090. The tradeoff for snappier speeds and better cooling is that you'll pay much more upfront and recoup most of your savings with a $200 gift card. Remember, you can't use this against the purchase itself, rather it'll serve you well for a complementary upgrade like a case or PSU.

If you want a straight 5090 saving, the PNY deal we highlighted earlier is still your best bet.

Save 12% PNY GeForce RTX 5090 Epic-X ARGB Overclocked Triple Fan: was $3,000 now $2,650 at Amazon The GeForce RTX 5090 is the king of gaming graphics cards, but prices usually demand a royal treasury to finance the privilege.



This PNY GeForce RTX 5090 still isn't cheap, but Amazon's straight 12% discount is a better offer than most we've seen involving rebates or gift cards from other retailers. $2649 is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this class of card, too.

As you'd expect, the RTX 5090 dominates our GPU benchmark hierarchy with intergalactic scores. It's the fastest GPU around with 32 of GDDR7 VRAM and very impressive AI performance. Obviously, there's a big power draw to go with that, but really the biggest drawback of the card is the price and availability. While the card is more common on shelves than it was at launch, we're nowhere near the $2,000 MSRP. Sadly, these Prime Day savings are probably as good as it'll get for some time.

