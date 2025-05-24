Grab an RTX 5090-Powered Alienware Desktop for $600 Off

The RTX 5090 is Nvidia's top-of-the-line card, which makes it the fastest consumer graphics card you can buy right now. But can you actually buy it? Most places are sold out of the RTX 5090 and prices from scalpers on eBay range from $3,400 to more than $4,000 for a card that's supposed to sell for around $1,999.

Fortunately, you can get a fully-loaded Alienware Area-51 desktop with an RTX 5090 inside for not much more than the bare card. For $4,899, reduced from $5,499, during Memorial Day weekend, you can get an Area-51 with a Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, a 1,500-watt power supply, Alienware's snazzy case and that RTX 5090 you've been dreaming of.

Alienware Area-51 Desktop with RTX 5090: was $5499, now $4899 at Dell

Dell has this fully-loaded Alienware Area-51 for $600 off its list price. This config has a Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, 2TB SSD, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1500W PSU in addition to the 5090 graphics.

We had a chance to review a similarly-configured Alienware Area-51 with RTX 5090 inside and came away impressed with its performance. In the review, we compared it to RTX 4090-powered desktops we had tested in the past.

At 1080p, the Area-51's Core Ultra 9 285K CPU held it back a little bit in comparison to competitors with the better but older Core i9-14900K processor. But when you step up to 4K resolution, you see more of a difference between the old and the new.

On Red dead Redemption 2, It scored 109 fps at Medium Settings (this is a very demanding title) , eclipsing competitors at that resolution by at least 29 fps.

(Image credit: Dell)

With ray tracing enabled in Cyberpunk 2077, the differences were also stark, with it beating its nearest competitor by at more than 20 percent.

(Image credit: Dell)

Overall, this is about as powerful of a gaming desktop as you can get.