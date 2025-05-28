Down to $2,999, this high-power gaming PC packs both a 50-series GPU and a 9800X3D CPU

Jump straight into high-end, high-res gaming with this prebuilt gaming powerhouse from system integrator ABS. If you're not comfortable building your own PC, then buying a prebuilt PC is your best option. Picking the best parts and assembling them together for your dream PC is one of the exciting aspects of constructing your own rig, but this doesn't come without some limited risk and apprehension. Buying a prebuilt PC gives you some peace of mind and assurance of parts compatibility.

Grab the ABS Statos Aqua Gaming PC for $2,999 at Newegg, which saves you $300 off the list price of $3,299. The ABS Startos Aqua packs one of the best CPUs for gaming - the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, as well as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD for storage.

The CPU used in this build is the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D; this processor features eight cores and 16 threads, with a 120W TDP and is unlocked for overclocking, although it certainly doesn't need it.

AMD's processor even has integrated Radeon graphics, but you pair this processor with a powerful graphics card for the best gaming experience, and in this build, it's Nvidia's RTX 5080.

ABS Stratos Aqua Gaming PC: now $2,999 at Newegg (was $3,299)

This gaming PC is packed to the gills with the best gaming components. For high-end gaming graphics, the ABS Stratos Aqua uses the Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU, and is backed up by the excellent Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor - one of the most powerful gaming CPUs available. Other specs include 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage.

This gaming PC also uses liquid cooling, a 1000W power supply, and a white ATX PC case with a glass side panel. A mesh front panel allows better airflow for improved component cooling. Check the Newegg page for a list of all components used in this build.