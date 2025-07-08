Alienware's massive Area-51 gaming PC battlestation comes armed with an RTX 5080 and is $400 off

PC gaming is an expensive hobby. Even people buying top-tier systems appreciate a good deal, allowing them to spend more on games. Alienware's most powerful rig, the Area-51, is several thousand dollars (how many thousands depends on how you configure it).

In competition with Amazon Prime Day, Dell is offering a few of its gaming PCs on sale, including its latest model, which comes armed with an Nvidia RTX 5080 gaming GPU.

A configuration of the Area-51 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, Intel Core Ultra 7 265, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, an 850W PSU, and a 240mm liquid cooler for the CPU is down from $3,899 to $3,499.

In our Alienware Area-51 review, we praised the system for its quiet operation (despite the lack of a rear fan), strong gaming performance, and a ton of ports, including Thunderbolt 4. And Dell is using mostly standardized parts on this unit, though replacing the motherboard does require a kit that's sold separately.



(In the charts below, note that we tested the system with an RTX 5090.)

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Given that it's difficult to find the RTX 5080 for its $999.99 MSRP, finding a good deal on a pre-built system can be worthwhile if you don't mind that someone else chose your parts.



And since Alienware has finally opted for mostly standardized parts, there's room for upgrades in this case down the line, thanks to multiple PCIe SSD slots and plenty of room for lengthy GPUs.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.