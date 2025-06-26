Get a FREE 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor and save $400 off a prebuilt gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia RTX 5080 in this insane Newegg deal

Sales season is truly kicking into gear this week with some interesting offers popping up to attract your dollars before the main events even officially start. Today I've spotted an offer that will have you up and running on a complete desktop PC build with everything you need in one go. Not only does the PC include one of the most powerful graphics cards available and the best CPU for gaming, but you also get a free 32-inch gaming monitor and a $400 discount. Not bad.

If you want to take a closer look at today's deal, you can find the offer for the Skytech Chronos (model: ST-CHRONOS3-1597-W-AL) at Newegg for $2,599. As mentioned previously, the starting list price of this gaming PC was $2,999, so you're saving $400 on the price and also getting a free 32-inch gaming monitor worth $249 included in the deal.

Inside the Skytech Chronos are some high-spec components, including an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, an Nvidia RTX 5080 16GB graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz RAM, a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, and an 850W power supply. To give you an idea of pricing, the cheapest brand-new RTX 5080 on Newegg at the time of writing is $1,387, and the 9800X3D is selling for $472, with the Montech XR Wood case marked up as $79. That already puts us at $1,938 without the motherboard, RAM, SSD, power supply, and AIO cooler.

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC (9800X3D/RTX 5080): now $2,599 at Newegg (was $2,999)

To make money, system integrators will often use random brands or OEM model parts, so the mileage does vary on what's inside. The PSU, SSD, and RAM and often the main choices to cut costs, but these are also parts that can easily be replaced in the future if you're unhappy with them for any reason.

The Skytech Chronos comes with a free keyboard and mouse, as well as a curved 32-inch Skytech Stardust branded gaming monitor. The monitor uses a VA panel, has a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), a 1500R curve, and a 165Hz refresh rate. It's not the best gaming monitor on the market, but put it all together, and you have a complete prebuilt gaming setup for $2,599.

So if you're not comfortable buying the parts separately and building your own gaming PC, or want to gift friends or family with a gaming PC without the hassle, then a prebuilt gaming PC like this Skytech Chronos deal is a good option.