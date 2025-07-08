CyberPowerPC's gaming rig is one of the cheapest ways to get an RTX 5070 — Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming Rig on sale for 15% off, savings of $300

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming rig that will run the latest VR titles, and you are also on the hunt for an RTX 5070, you’re in for a treat because CyberPowerPC just dropped the price of its VR gaming rig for Prime Day 2025. The Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC, which usually retails for $1,980, is currently on sale at $1,680. This 15% discount will save you $300 and is one of the most affordable ways to acquire an RTX 5070 GPU. Aside from that, it comes with an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, ensuring that you won’t experience any bottlenecks in your gaming experience.

This is quite a deal as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 already averages around $600, meaning you’re getting the rest of the system for a little over $1,000. This is a steal, as just the Intel Core i9-14900KF retails for nearly $400. You can get 32GB of RAM for a little less than $100 and match it with a 2TB SSD for around $120, but you’d still need a Z790 motherboard for around $200, a decent 850-watt power supply (around $100), and a mid-tower PC like the Corsair 3500X (about $120).

Save $300 CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC: was $1,980 now $1,680 at Amazon The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC features an RTX 5070 and an Intel Core i9-14900KF, paired with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. This is enough power to let you play the latest titles at 1440p and enjoy your favorite VR games.

You’re basically paying around the same price if you build the system from scratch — but you have to put in the effort to assemble the entire thing, and you still need to buy Windows 11 (or maybe you go for a Linux distro like Bazzite). DIY-ing your gaming PC also does not come with customer support, regardless of how polarizing it may be.

If you’re itching to play the latest titles and want to dabble in VR gaming, this is the pre-built gaming PC you should buy today. However, even at $300 off, $1,700 might still be out of reach for some players.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC: was $1,189.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon This Gaming PC lets you play at 1080p with its AMD Ryzen 8 8700F CPU and RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GPU. It also comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, letting you play the most popular titles at decent quality.

Thankfully, CyberPowerPC offers a more affordable alternative — the Gamer Master Gaming PC. This unit — previously priced at $1,190 — gets the same 15% discount, giving you a $180 discount. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 8 8700F processor and an RTX 5060 Ti 8GB graphics card, and is paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It might not be as great as the RTX 5070 (especially with the anemic 8GB VRAM on the GPU), but it’s a start for 1080p gaming.

Aside from these pre-built PCs, those who are simply looking for their annual Prime Day upgrade would have a ton of deals to sift through — we’re compiling everything from the best CPU deals, best monitor deals, best PC case deals, best SSD deals, and more. Happy shopping!

