Get the gaming champion AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D for below MSRP with a free 1TB SSD — devastating gaming performance now comes with bundled PCIe 4.0 storage

If you're in the market for a new processor, you might as well go all out, and today we have a deal to share on the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU that's worth a look. It usually goes for around $489 but is discounted to $472 right now at Newegg and comes with a free 1TB SSD. We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D ourselves and were delighted at its performance, giving this gaming CPU a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. This processor features killer gaming performance, but you can check out our CPU hierarchy list to see how it stacks up against other processors on the market.

It won't be long before Microsoft stops officially supporting Windows 10. Users have until October 2025 to upgrade their machines to Windows 11, and for many users, this means upgrading the hardware inside. Thankfully, you can find the Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU alongside quite a bit of hardware in the form of combo deals over at Newegg. This makes it easier to get your system ready for the transition if you haven't already.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: now $472 at Newegg (was $489) The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is currently marked down to $472 at Newegg from its usual $489. This CPU has eight cores for 16 threads and can reach a maximum speed of 5.2GHz. The purchase also includes a free SSD.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a Zen 5 processor with eight cores and 16 threads. It is unlocked for overclocking and has a base speed of 4.7 GHz, which can be boosted up to 5.2 GHz with Max Boost enabled. It can support up to 192 GB of DDR5-5600 via two channels. This particular edition comes with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is also available in this handy combo deal that includes a motherboard, RAM, and SSD. More specifically, you get a Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite motherboard that supports Wi-Fi 7, 32GB of G Skill Ripjaws M5 Neo RGB series DDR5-6000 RAM (via two 16GB modules), and a 1TB Kingston NV3 SSD—all for just $699.

Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite motherboard with AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: now $699 at Newegg (was $762) This combo includes the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and a Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite motherboard. As part of a limited offer, it also includes a 1TB Kingston NV3 M.2 2280 SSD and 32GB of G Skill Ripjaws M5 Neo RGB series DDR5-6000 RAM.

Check out the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D product page at Newegg for purchase options and more combo deals with different gaming hardware. Newegg appears to be clearing out some stock, so there's plenty to pick through. We have no complaints here—we're delighted to see one of our favorite processors featured in a discount promo like this.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.