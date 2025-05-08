Newegg's PC Gaming Week sale lists the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X for the all-time low price of $208 and chucks in a free 500GB Gen 4 SSD to sweeten the deal

Newegg has extended its "PC Gaming Week" sale and still has a few good deals on offer that are actual deals. This AMD Zen 5 CPU had already hit a new low price, and today it's on offer for even less. Unfortunately, it looks like the free copy of Monster Hunter: Wilds promotion has ended, but it does still come bundled with a free M.2 SSD, albeit a small capacity 500GB Gen 4 drive. Great for a spare games drive if you have a spare M.2 slot on your motherboard or space in a laptop.

Check out Newegg's PC Gaming Week sale and pick up this CPU/SSD combo of AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X processor and a Patriot P400 Lite 500GB SSD for just $208. The list price of the 9600X shows as $279, so you're saving $71 off of that price and getting a free SSD.

AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X is built around the Zen 5 architecture, and has six cores and 12 threads with a base clock of 3.9 GHz. When boosted, it can reach speeds as high as 5.4 GHz. The 9600X also features integrated graphics, so if you're building a non-gaming rig or just want to do exceptionally light gaming, this processor does away with the need for a separate graphics card.

The free Patriot P400 Lite 500GB SSD is a PCIe 4x4 M.2 SSD with sequential read and write speeds of 3,500MB/s and 2,700MB/s, respectively. This SSD drive alone retails for $41 at Newegg, and although it has a low capacity for today's uses, it's still large enough to help top up a pre-existing system's total capacity.

