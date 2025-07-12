AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX benchmark results listed in Geekbench database

As AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX approaches its launch, unofficial benchmark results have been posted to the Geekbench database, revealing some details about its performance. While the CPU clearly shines in AMD-conducted benchmarks showing its potential for professional workstation workloads, when it comes to the drag race-style Geekbench benchmark, it is not all that clear-cut. In fact, it runs neck-and-neck with Apple's M4 Max in threaded benchmarks, with the leader changing in some runs, while losing in single-thread work against Apple's chip.

For now, there are multiple test results of AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX in the Geekbench database. The best single-thread result for AMD's workstation flagship is 3,122 points, which is noticeably higher than the 2736 points scored by its direct predecessor, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX. Since the new CPU is based on the improved Zen 5 microarchitecture and runs at a higher frequency, it is pretty much expected that it would be 14% faster in this benchmark.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Threadripper Pro 9995WX Threadripper Pro 9995WX M4 Max M3 Ultra Threadripper Pro 7995WX Ryzen 9 9950X3D Xeon W9-3595X Core Ultra 9 285K General Specification 96P/192T at 2.50 - 5.40 GHz 96P/192T at 2.50 - 5.40 GHz 12P at 4.50 GHz + 4E 24P at 4.05 GHz + 8E 96P/192T at 2.50 - 5.10 GHz 16P/32T at 4.30 - 5.70 GHz 60C/120T at 2.0 - 4.80 GHz 8P at 3.70 - 5.70 GHz + 16E Single-Core 3122 2800 4054 3226 2736 3466 2719 3165 Multi-Core 25992 30170 26320 27551 25899 24057 24206 21014 Source https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12797289 https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12773366 https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12812139 https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12809531 https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12802127 https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12807125 Row 4 - Cell 7 https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12813645

However, as expected given its workstation focus, the single-thread performance of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX in Geekbench isn't competitive with consumer PC-oriented processors. The latter are designed for burst performance for a short while to guarantee system responsiveness and fluent user experience. By contrast, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX barely hits its 5.40 GHz turbo frequency in GB6's single-thread scenarios.

When it comes to GB6's multi-thread performance, there is another peculiarity with AMD's workstation-oriented Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX. On the one hand, the unit scores 30,170 points in the base case scenario, leaving behind its Zen 4-based Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX predecessor by a whopping 15%, or at 25,899 points. But on the other hand, the M4 Max is competitive, either beating or only slightly trailing the Threadripper chip in the multi-core score, depending on the run.

Meanwhile, one should remember that Geekbench 6 multi-tread test is a short-duration benchmark designed to simulate everyday tasks like file compression, PDF rendering, and image filtering. Because of its quick runtime and bursty workloads, it can't fully exploit the capabilities of ultra-high-core-count CPUs like the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX. Many of GB6's MT tests scale only up to 8–32 threads efficiently, leaving a large portion of the 9995WX's cores underutilized, but leaving headroom for Apple's, AMD's, and Intel's client CPUs to thrive in consumer workloads because of their high clocks.

Before drawing conclusions, we should wait for tests conducted by an independent test lab. With the launch fast approaching, you can expect to see plenty of benchmarks when the chips arrive this month.

