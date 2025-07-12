AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX benchmark results listed in Geekbench database

Ryzen Threadripper
(Image credit: AMD)

As AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX approaches its launch, unofficial benchmark results have been posted to the Geekbench database, revealing some details about its performance. While the CPU clearly shines in AMD-conducted benchmarks showing its potential for professional workstation workloads, when it comes to the drag race-style Geekbench benchmark, it is not all that clear-cut. In fact, it runs neck-and-neck with Apple's M4 Max in threaded benchmarks, with the leader changing in some runs, while losing in single-thread work against Apple's chip. 

For now, there are multiple test results of AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX in the Geekbench database. The best single-thread result for AMD's workstation flagship is 3,122 points, which is noticeably higher than the 2736 points scored by its direct predecessor, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX. Since the new CPU is based on the improved Zen 5 microarchitecture and runs at a higher frequency, it is pretty much expected that it would be 14% faster in this benchmark.  

Threadripper Pro 9995WX

Threadripper Pro 9995WX

M4 Max

M3 Ultra

Threadripper Pro 7995WX

Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Xeon W9-3595X

Core Ultra 9 285K

General Specification

96P/192T at 2.50 - 5.40 GHz

96P/192T at 2.50 - 5.40 GHz

12P at 4.50 GHz + 4E

24P at 4.05 GHz + 8E

96P/192T at 2.50 - 5.10 GHz

16P/32T at 4.30 - 5.70 GHz

60C/120T at 2.0 - 4.80 GHz

8P at 3.70 - 5.70 GHz + 16E

Single-Core

3122

2800

4054

3226

2736

3466

2719

3165

Multi-Core

25992

30170

26320

27551

25899

24057

24206

21014

Source

https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12797289

https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12773366

https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12812139

https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12809531

https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12802127

https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12807125

https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12813645

However, as expected given its workstation focus, the single-thread performance of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX in Geekbench isn't competitive with consumer PC-oriented processors. The latter are designed for burst performance for a short while to guarantee system responsiveness and fluent user experience. By contrast, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX barely hits its 5.40 GHz turbo frequency in GB6's single-thread scenarios.

When it comes to GB6's multi-thread performance, there is another peculiarity with AMD's workstation-oriented Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX. On the one hand, the unit scores 30,170 points in the base case scenario, leaving behind its Zen 4-based Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX predecessor by a whopping 15%, or at 25,899 points. But on the other hand, the M4 Max is competitive, either beating or only slightly trailing the Threadripper chip in the multi-core score, depending on the run.

Meanwhile, one should remember that Geekbench 6 multi-tread test is a short-duration benchmark designed to simulate everyday tasks like file compression, PDF rendering, and image filtering. Because of its quick runtime and bursty workloads, it can't fully exploit the capabilities of ultra-high-core-count CPUs like the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX. Many of GB6's MT tests scale only up to 8–32 threads efficiently, leaving a large portion of the 9995WX's cores underutilized, but leaving headroom for Apple's, AMD's, and Intel's client CPUs to thrive in consumer workloads because of their high clocks.

Before drawing conclusions, we should wait for tests conducted by an independent test lab. With the launch fast approaching, you can expect to see plenty of benchmarks when the chips arrive this month.

