AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX benchmark results listed in Geekbench database
Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps.
As AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX approaches its launch, unofficial benchmark results have been posted to the Geekbench database, revealing some details about its performance. While the CPU clearly shines in AMD-conducted benchmarks showing its potential for professional workstation workloads, when it comes to the drag race-style Geekbench benchmark, it is not all that clear-cut. In fact, it runs neck-and-neck with Apple's M4 Max in threaded benchmarks, with the leader changing in some runs, while losing in single-thread work against Apple's chip.
For now, there are multiple test results of AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX in the Geekbench database. The best single-thread result for AMD's workstation flagship is 3,122 points, which is noticeably higher than the 2736 points scored by its direct predecessor, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX. Since the new CPU is based on the improved Zen 5 microarchitecture and runs at a higher frequency, it is pretty much expected that it would be 14% faster in this benchmark.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Threadripper Pro 9995WX
Threadripper Pro 9995WX
M4 Max
M3 Ultra
Threadripper Pro 7995WX
Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Xeon W9-3595X
Core Ultra 9 285K
General Specification
96P/192T at 2.50 - 5.40 GHz
96P/192T at 2.50 - 5.40 GHz
12P at 4.50 GHz + 4E
24P at 4.05 GHz + 8E
96P/192T at 2.50 - 5.10 GHz
16P/32T at 4.30 - 5.70 GHz
60C/120T at 2.0 - 4.80 GHz
8P at 3.70 - 5.70 GHz + 16E
Single-Core
3122
2800
4054
3226
2736
3466
2719
3165
Multi-Core
25992
30170
26320
27551
25899
24057
24206
21014
Source
https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12797289
https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12773366
https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12812139
https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12809531
https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12802127
https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12807125
|Row 4 - Cell 7
https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/12813645
However, as expected given its workstation focus, the single-thread performance of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX in Geekbench isn't competitive with consumer PC-oriented processors. The latter are designed for burst performance for a short while to guarantee system responsiveness and fluent user experience. By contrast, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX barely hits its 5.40 GHz turbo frequency in GB6's single-thread scenarios.
When it comes to GB6's multi-thread performance, there is another peculiarity with AMD's workstation-oriented Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX. On the one hand, the unit scores 30,170 points in the base case scenario, leaving behind its Zen 4-based Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX predecessor by a whopping 15%, or at 25,899 points. But on the other hand, the M4 Max is competitive, either beating or only slightly trailing the Threadripper chip in the multi-core score, depending on the run.
Meanwhile, one should remember that Geekbench 6 multi-tread test is a short-duration benchmark designed to simulate everyday tasks like file compression, PDF rendering, and image filtering. Because of its quick runtime and bursty workloads, it can't fully exploit the capabilities of ultra-high-core-count CPUs like the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX. Many of GB6's MT tests scale only up to 8–32 threads efficiently, leaving a large portion of the 9995WX's cores underutilized, but leaving headroom for Apple's, AMD's, and Intel's client CPUs to thrive in consumer workloads because of their high clocks.
Before drawing conclusions, we should wait for tests conducted by an independent test lab. With the launch fast approaching, you can expect to see plenty of benchmarks when the chips arrive this month.
Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.