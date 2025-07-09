AMD's fastest gaming chip, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, drops to all-time low pricing for Prime Day

AMD's highly potent Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor is currently available for its lowest price ever, at $669 on Amazon.com for Prime Day. To an impassioned observer, this sticker price might be 'just $30 off' the X3D flagship processor's MSRP. However, PC DIYers know all too well that grabbing the choicest components at or near MSRP has been increasingly difficult, if not impossible, over recent years.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D effectively ties the other fastest gaming chip on the market, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and that insane gaming performance is now available for $669 for Prime Day, an all-time low that drops $30 below its MSRP. In fact, this chip has spent most of its life selling for above MSRP at retailers, going for as high as $850 during long-spanning shortages, making this deal all the sweeter.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D utilizes AMD's 3D V-Cache technology to deliver exceptional gaming performance while maintaining nearly all the productivity capabilities of the standard Zen 5 models. If you can afford it, this is simply the most powerful all-rounder chip on the market.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D: was $700 now $669 at Amazon All-time low price! The Ryzen 9 9950X3D features 128MB of L3 cache, which enables it to claim the title of the fastest gaming chip on the market. It features 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads of computing power, reaching a peak clock speed of 5.7 GHz.

Remember, for your sub-MSRP money today, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D matches the already legendary Ryzen 7 9800X3D in gaming benchmarks - but with more gas in the tank for the most demanding productivity tasks.

In summary, the 9950X3D offers twice as many cores/threads as the 9800X3D, at 16C/32T, higher boost clocks running at up to 5.7 GHz, a larger cache at 128MB, but with a 50W higher TDP than its sibling, at 170W.

In our extensive tests, while gaming on these two processors is neck-and-neck, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D in our highlighted Amazon offer could save you a lot of valuable productivity time, being 27% faster, on average. All you have to ask yourself is whether the extra outlay vs the 9800X3D - which is currently $472 on Amazon - is worth it, for your planned usage.

