64-core Ryzen Threadripper 9985WX spotted in shipping manifests — 16- and 12-core siblings also spotted
No mention of the flagship Ryzen Threadripper 9995WX, though
Several new Ryzen 9000 Threadripper CPUs have been spotted at trade data aggregator NBD.ltd, thanks to Everest at X. These entries include 64-core, 16-core, and 12-core models, which are reportedly actively being shipped to different facilities, likely for validation and testing. This development does not indicate an imminent launch but rather suggests these CPUs are likely in their final development stages. It's best to approach this leak with some skepticism. Either way, we're still missing a few models, but every leak adds another piece to the Threadripper puzzle.
The Ryzen 9000 Threadripper family, codenamed "Shimada Peak", is set to be built using AMD's latest Zen 5 microarchitecture. As the core and cache configuration per CCD remains consistent with Zen 4, we can infer the flagship will offer up to 96 cores / 192 threads (12 CCDs). This would also mean a total of 384MB of L3 cache (32MB per CCD) and 96MB of L2 cache (1MB per core). There's a usual one-year cadence between AMD's desktop/server and HEDT/workstation counterparts, so Shimada Peak might be set for a reveal at Computex or later in the second half of 2025.
The leaked CPUs we're looking at today are the Threadripper 9985WX with 64 cores, the Threadripper 9955WX with 16 cores, and the Threadripper 9945WX with 12 cores. There is no mention of the premier Ryzen Threadripper 9995WX with (expected) 96 cores, but we'll keep our eyes peeled in the future.
One might find it surprising to see that AMD is offering consumer-level core counts with its top-tier Threadripper family. But this is not new, as similar options have existed in the past as well. These models provide access to high PCIe lane counts, plenty of memory channels, along with enterprise management options, for users who don't need much CPU throughput (like AI), without breaking the bank. You also get the advantage of higher boost clocks; we can see a 200 MHz delta between the existing 7945WX and 7995WX options.
These lower-cost models also make more sense once you factor in the fact that most commercial licenses are billed on a per-core basis.
Like their predecessors, the new 12-core 9945WX and the already leaked 24-core 9965WX are likely to utilize CCDs with several cores disabled (6-active out of 8-total), which can introduce interlink latencies. In this case, the 9965WX might be slower than a theoretical three-CCD option with all eight cores intact.
Processor
Cores/Threads
TDP (W)
Socket
Expected Configuration
Product ID
Ryzen Threadripper 9985WX
64/128
350
SP6 (sTR5)
8 CCDs x 8 Cores Each
100-000001593-40
Ryzen Threadripper 9975WX
32/64
350
SP6 (sTR5)
4 CCDs x 8 Cores Each
100-000000723-00
Ryzen Threadripper 9965WX
24/48
350
SP6 (sTR5)
4 CCDs x 6 Cores Each
100-000000724-00
Ryzen Threadripper 9955WX
16/32
350
SP6 (sTR5)
2 CCDs x 8 Cores Each
100-000000725-00
Ryzen Threadripper 9945WX
12/24
350
SP6 (sTR5)
2 CCDs x 6 Cores Each
100-000000726-00
In terms of compatibility, these products should be drop-in replacements for AMD's in-vogue sTR5-based motherboards. Even though the documents mention SP6, they're likely referring to sTR5: a physically similar but electrically distinct derivative of SP6 featuring 4,844 landing pads. We can expect to hear more about these processors at Computex or later this year.
