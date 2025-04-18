64-core Ryzen Threadripper 9985WX spotted in shipping manifests — 16- and 12-core siblings also spotted

No mention of the flagship Ryzen Threadripper 9995WX, though

Several new Ryzen 9000 Threadripper CPUs have been spotted at trade data aggregator NBD.ltd, thanks to Everest at X. These entries include 64-core, 16-core, and 12-core models, which are reportedly actively being shipped to different facilities, likely for validation and testing. This development does not indicate an imminent launch but rather suggests these CPUs are likely in their final development stages. It's best to approach this leak with some skepticism. Either way, we're still missing a few models, but every leak adds another piece to the Threadripper puzzle.

The Ryzen 9000 Threadripper family, codenamed "Shimada Peak", is set to be built using AMD's latest Zen 5 microarchitecture. As the core and cache configuration per CCD remains consistent with Zen 4, we can infer the flagship will offer up to 96 cores / 192 threads (12 CCDs). This would also mean a total of 384MB of L3 cache (32MB per CCD) and 96MB of L2 cache (1MB per core). There's a usual one-year cadence between AMD's desktop/server and HEDT/workstation counterparts, so Shimada Peak might be set for a reveal at Computex or later in the second half of 2025.

The leaked CPUs we're looking at today are the Threadripper 9985WX with 64 cores, the Threadripper 9955WX with 16 cores, and the Threadripper 9945WX with 12 cores. There is no mention of the premier Ryzen Threadripper 9995WX with (expected) 96 cores, but we'll keep our eyes peeled in the future.

One might find it surprising to see that AMD is offering consumer-level core counts with its top-tier Threadripper family. But this is not new, as similar options have existed in the past as well. These models provide access to high PCIe lane counts, plenty of memory channels, along with enterprise management options, for users who don't need much CPU throughput (like AI), without breaking the bank. You also get the advantage of higher boost clocks; we can see a 200 MHz delta between the existing 7945WX and 7995WX options.

These lower-cost models also make more sense once you factor in the fact that most commercial licenses are billed on a per-core basis.

Like their predecessors, the new 12-core 9945WX and the already leaked 24-core 9965WX are likely to utilize CCDs with several cores disabled (6-active out of 8-total), which can introduce interlink latencies. In this case, the 9965WX might be slower than a theoretical three-CCD option with all eight cores intact.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Processor

Cores/Threads

TDP (W)

Socket

Expected Configuration

Product ID

Ryzen Threadripper 9985WX

64/128

350

SP6 (sTR5)

8 CCDs x 8 Cores Each

100-000001593-40

Ryzen Threadripper 9975WX

32/64

350

SP6 (sTR5)

4 CCDs x 8 Cores Each

100-000000723-00

Ryzen Threadripper 9965WX

24/48

350

SP6 (sTR5)

4 CCDs x 6 Cores Each

100-000000724-00

Ryzen Threadripper 9955WX

16/32

350

SP6 (sTR5)

2 CCDs x 8 Cores Each

100-000000725-00

Ryzen Threadripper 9945WX

12/24

350

SP6 (sTR5)

2 CCDs x 6 Cores Each

100-000000726-00

In terms of compatibility, these products should be drop-in replacements for AMD's in-vogue sTR5-based motherboards. Even though the documents mention SP6, they're likely referring to sTR5: a physically similar but electrically distinct derivative of SP6 featuring 4,844 landing pads. We can expect to hear more about these processors at Computex or later this year.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SonoraTechnical
    Could they do a Threadripper 9985 WX3D w/ 3D Cache on all 8 CCDs?
    Reply
  • Eximo
    That was the rumor late last year. The ability to disable it showed up in software. However, that doesn't mean it wasn't just a test sample or just recycled code from the desktop chips.

    High core count chips already have a large cache pool, and presumably the vast majority of workloads would not benefit from it.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    AMD, please make me regret buying AM5 and the 9950X3D with a solid value for any of these 16C+ TR platform. Show me you do have a platform that I will jump into because of plenty of lanes and cores for me to use for whatever I want. Also, decent support, please.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • jp7189
    SonoraTechnical said:
    Could they do a Threadripper 9985 WX3D w/ 3D Cache on all 8 CCDs?
    I wish, but not likely. It doesn't seem like even Epycs will get stacked cache this gen.
    Reply