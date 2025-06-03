Zen 6 Ryzen spotted in AIDA64 — latest software beta adds 'preliminary support' for next-gen AMD desktop processors

There are some new signs of life in the next-gen AMD Ryzen development cycle. On Monday, Finalwire added “preliminary support for next-generation AMD desktop, server and mobile processors.” Yes, that means the system utilities development software team will have received some early information morsels about 'Ryzen 10000 series' processors, if AMD follows the expected naming convention that is. Twitter/X user HXL spotted the update, but at the time of writing, there has been yet another update to the latest beta mentioning processors such as the Intel Core Ultra 3 (AKA Arrow Lake-H/S) series.

As you can see, the first beta of the next-gen AIDA64 is graced by the preliminary support for AMD’s next-gen chips. However, before we go on, readers should be warned to rein in any excitement. Looking back at AIDA64's history, such an announcement typically comes around a year ahead of any product launch. Therefore, if this plays out as expected, 'Ryzen 10000' chips will likely be central to AMD’s product launch plans at Computex 2026.

Medusa Ridge coming to desktop

Even though it may be a year off, we have a few leaks-based information morsels about the 'Ryzen 10000' lineup that are worth summarizing here. On the desktop side of things, probably of greatest interest to our PC enthusiast audience, leaked info from March suggests upcoming Zen 6 architecture processors will remain compatible with the AM5 socket. These CPUs are apparently codenamed Medusa Ridge.

It would indeed be a great nugget of news for AM5 platform adoptees if it were to be confirmed that 'Ryzen 10000' chips would be compatible with the existing socket. Moreover, the potential move to 12-core chiplet dies (CCDs) with the next generation could be a major step for consumers.

We think it is likely that AMD will use TSMC's N3P (3 nm-class) process for its Zen 6-based products in 2026. With AMD’s 3D V-Cache packing processors proving to be a powerful lure to gamers, it is also expected to deliver Zen 6-based Ryzens into the X3D subfamily.

Will the 'Ryzen 7 10800X3D' be the next ‘gaming legend’ from AMD’s stables? Check out our Ryzen 7 9800X3D review to see the devastating mix of price and (gaming) performance it will have to eclipse.

Medusa Point on mobile

Recently, we also reported on some tantalizing next-gen AMD 'Ryzen 10000' mobile processor leaks. The so-called Medusa Point processors will reportedly carry up to 22 hybrid cores, based on Zen 6. However, these are likely even further away than the desktop chips based on Zen 6, with a launch window of late 2026 / early 2027 expected. Pushing Medusa Point back are AMD's plans for Gorgon Point (a Strix Point refresh) family, which will launch in the interim.

