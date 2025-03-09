AMD's Zen 6-based desktop processors may feature up to 24 cores

AMD’s upcoming Zen 6 processors will remain compatible with AM5, but they are set to introduce a new chiplet-based CPU design and significantly boost core counts across desktop and laptop products, according to sources of ChipHell, as well as Moore's Law Is Dead. Premium processors for gamers will also feature 3D V-Cache.

AMD's next-generation Ryzen processors based on the Zen 6 microarchitecture will feature 12-core core chiplet dies (CCDs), marking a major shift from eight-core CCDs used in Zen 3/4/5 generation processors, if the linked reports are accurate. As a result, desktop AM5 processors will be able to feature up to 24 cores. Meanwhile, advanced laptop APUs will transition from a four Zen 5 eight Zen 5c (8+4) configuration to a 12-core structure, at least according to MLID. A Zen 6 CCD is 75mm^2 large, MLID claims.

Now, the increased number of cores is a big deal. However, premium versions of AMD's desktop processors will feature up to 96MB of L3 cache, which is 4MB per core. 4MB per core is in line with existing Zen 5 configurations, so AMD does not cut down caches in favor of core count.

AMD is expected to release Zen 6-based products in 2026, so it is reasonable to expect them to use a more advanced node than they use today (TSMC's 4nm-class), so think TSMC's N3P (3nm-class) given that AMD does exactly use leading-edge nodes (possibly due to supply constraints), which will be N2 (2nm-class) next year.

AMD's Zen 6-based Ryzens for gaming PCs will also feature 3D V-Cache. Some laptop processors with built-in graphics will also feature 3D V-Cache, though exact configuration is something that remains to be seen.

AMD Medusa Point and Medusa Ridge

Interestingly, and according to MLID, AMD's standard APUs will be chiplet-based, moving away from the monolithic approach. Medusa Point — a laptop APU — is expected to feature a Zen 6 CCD with 12 cores and a 200mm^2 I/O die (IOD), featuring eight RDNA work groups, a 128-bit memory controller, and a large NPU. There is speculation that Infinity Cache may be added to enhance GPU performance.

MLID also claims that the desktop version of Medusa Point — allegedly called Medusa Ridge — will use up to two 12-core Zen 6 CCD in the AM5 form-factor. That product will have a 155mm^2 IOD without an advanced built-in GPU, but possibly with a large NPU.