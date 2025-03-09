AMD's Zen 6-based desktop processors may feature up to 24 cores

According to two leakers.

AMD Ryzen CPU
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD’s upcoming Zen 6 processors will remain compatible with AM5, but they are set to introduce a new chiplet-based CPU design and significantly boost core counts across desktop and laptop products, according to sources of ChipHell, as well as Moore's Law Is Dead. Premium processors for gamers will also feature 3D V-Cache.

AMD's next-generation Ryzen processors based on the Zen 6 microarchitecture will feature 12-core core chiplet dies (CCDs), marking a major shift from eight-core CCDs used in Zen 3/4/5 generation processors, if the linked reports are accurate. As a result, desktop AM5 processors will be able to feature up to 24 cores. Meanwhile, advanced laptop APUs will transition from a four Zen 5 eight Zen 5c (8+4) configuration to a 12-core structure, at least according to MLID. A Zen 6 CCD is 75mm^2 large, MLID claims.

Now, the increased number of cores is a big deal. However, premium versions of AMD's desktop processors will feature up to 96MB of L3 cache, which is 4MB per core. 4MB per core is in line with existing Zen 5 configurations, so AMD does not cut down caches in favor of core count.

AMD is expected to release Zen 6-based products in 2026, so it is reasonable to expect them to use a more advanced node than they use today (TSMC's 4nm-class), so think TSMC's N3P (3nm-class) given that AMD does exactly use leading-edge nodes (possibly due to supply constraints), which will be N2 (2nm-class) next year.

AMD's Zen 6-based Ryzens for gaming PCs will also feature 3D V-Cache. Some laptop processors with built-in graphics will also feature 3D V-Cache, though exact configuration is something that remains to be seen.

AMD Medusa Point and Medusa Ridge

Interestingly, and according to MLID, AMD's standard APUs will be chiplet-based, moving away from the monolithic approach. Medusa Point — a laptop APU — is expected to feature a Zen 6 CCD with 12 cores and a 200mm^2 I/O die (IOD), featuring eight RDNA work groups, a 128-bit memory controller, and a large NPU. There is speculation that Infinity Cache may be added to enhance GPU performance.

MLID also claims that the desktop version of Medusa Point — allegedly called Medusa Ridge — will use up to two 12-core Zen 6 CCD in the AM5 form-factor. That product will have a 155mm^2 IOD without an advanced built-in GPU, but possibly with a large NPU.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Thunder64
    MLID is a clown.
  • Elusive Ruse
    It makes sense considering Intel’s hybrid approach giving them an edge in core count; 16 cores is not gonna cut it for the top offering in 2026.
  • newtechldtech
    Just make the Threadripper cheaper please ?
  • setx
    desktop version ... will have a 155mm^2 IOD without an advanced built-in GPU, but possibly with a large NPU
    Please no! I want proper GPU, not useless NPU.
    Leave the NPUs for stupid "AI PC" laptops.
  • hotaru251
    Elusive Ruse said:
    16 cores is not gonna cut it for the top offering in 2026.
    except in gaming it doesn't matter (no game really ever uses over 8)...and if you want productivity TR already exists (even if not as modern still monstrous)
  • newtechldtech
    hotaru251 said:
    except in gaming it doesn't matter (no game really ever uses over 8)...and if you want productivity TR already exists (even if not as modern still monstrous)
    I disagree . Threadrippers are expensive for small businesses. entry level 24 cores Ryzens are welcomed.
  • thestryker
    I could see a 12 core CCD on the horizon, but my concern becomes the cost of entry factor. The lowest available consumer chips have launched at relatively high prices since Zen 3 and now those core counts would be higher. While I'm sure there's plenty of margin on all of these parts it would mean AMD eating into them a bit to keep current pricing given a newer node and larger die.

    The other concern comes in at the top end with the question of memory bandwidth. Currently they're supporting 16 cores on 5200/5600 and this would go up to 24 cores on 6400 most likely (though with clock drivers having better availability maybe 7200). That means a 50% core count increase while adding 14-29% bandwidth. It's not guaranteed that this will be a problem, but it was starting to be an issue with Zen 3 (resolved with the move to DDR5 with Zen 4+).

    Overall moving the 8 core parts to 12 would be a pretty nice MT benefit, and the lower dual CCD part would no longer be hampered by 6 core CCDs so that's good as well. It's just at the low and high end where questions remain.

    Of course without more PCIe lanes or at least a PCIe 5.0 link to the chipset(s) the productivity improvements brought with higher core counts is still lacking.
