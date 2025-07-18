AMD's Threadripper 9995WX stuns in Cinebench R23 — new Ryzen flagship reportedly 73% faster than its predecessor

AMD's latest flagship processor for workstations — the 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX — is a whopping 73% faster than its predecessor in the Cinebench R23 benchmark, according to unofficial information published by Chiphell.

AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX reportedly scored 173,452 points in the multi-core Cinebench R23 benchmark, which is around 73% higher compared to 100,291 points scored by its predecessor, the 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX. Chiphell does not disclose specifications of the testbed it or its source used, so we have no idea whether the processor was cooled using a stock cooling system, or something more extreme.

Both CPUs feature a 2.50 GHz base clock, but the new processor is based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture and can burst up to 5.40 GHz, whereas its ancestor is running the Zen 4 microarchitecture and can turbo to 5.10 GHz. The latest Zen 5 microarchitecture has a noticeable (11% - 25%) instructions per clock (IPC) performance uplift compared to Zen 4, and AMD's official benchmarks of the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX show that it is 13% - 26% faster than its predecessor, depending on the workload. So a 73% performance uplift in Cinebench R23 seems quite unrealistic.

Perhaps, Chiphell's source used a very sophisticated cooling system and increased TDP in the motherboard's BIOS to make the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX CPU achieve higher clocks and therefore deliver substantially higher performance than its predecessor. For example, the previous-generation Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX CPU hit 167,309 points in Cinebench R23 while being overclocked to around 5.0 GHz and cooled using a liquid cooling system. Alternatively, the result means that the new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX has certain enhancements that greatly improve its multi-thread performance, which AMD kept secret for some reason. This seems unlikely, though.

It should be noted that 173,452 points in the multi-core Cinebench R23 benchmark isn't by any means world record. The world's highest results — 201,501 or 210,702 points in Cinebench R23 — was achieved by an overclocked Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX while it was cooled using liquid nitrogen.

In any case, as soon as AMD's flagship Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX hits the market and becomes more or less widespread, we are going to learn more about its performance in real-world applications. Unfortunately, this might take a while, as the CPU is priced at $11,699.

