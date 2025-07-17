AMD launches Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-series CPUs with up to 96 Zen 5 cores for $11,699 — Shimada Peak and Radeon AI Pro R9700 arrive on July 23

AMD announced the forthcoming Ryzen Threadripper 9000 and 9000 WX-series (codenamed Shimada Peak) processors, along with Radeon AI Pro R9700, at Computex 2025. Today, the manufacturer has disclosed more details for both products, including pricing and release dates.

The most substantial enhancement in the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 WX-series processors is rooted in their architectural design. The Shimada Peak chips incorporate AMD's latest Zen 5 cores, which offer notable IPC (Instructions Per Cycle) improvements compared to the Zen 4 cores used in the current Ryzen Threadripper 7000 WX-series (codenamed Storm Peak) processors.

From a specification perspective, Shimada Peak possesses identical base clock speeds to Storm Peak. Nonetheless, AMD has enhanced the clock speeds to reach up to 5.4 GHz, yielding a boost of approximately 100 MHz to 300 MHz depending on the SKU. The L3 cache configuration remains unaltered, comprising 64MB for 16 cores, 128MB for 24 and 32 cores, 256MB for 64 cores, and 384MB for 96 cores. The TDP also remains consistent, with all Shimada Peak processors reaching a maximum of 350W.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 WX-Series Pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSRP / SEP Cores / Threads Base / Boost (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Threadripper Pro 9995WX $11,699 96 / 192 2.5 / 5.4 384 350 Threadripper Pro 7995WX $9,999 96 / 192 2.5 / 5.1 384 350 Threadripper Pro 9985WX $7,999 64 / 128 3.2 / 5.4 256 350 Threadripper Pro 7985WX $7,349 64 / 128 3.2 / 5.1 256 350 Threadripper Pro 9975WX $4,099 32 / 64 4.0 / 5.4 128 350 Threadripper Pro 7975WX $3,899 32 / 64 4.0 / 5.3 128 350 Threadripper Pro 9965WX $2,899 24 / 48 4.2 / 5.4 128 350 Threadripper Pro 7965WX $2,649 24 / 48 4.2 / 5.3 128 350 Threadripper Pro 9955WX $1,649 16 / 32 4.5 / 5.4 64 350 Threadripper Pro 7955WX $1,899 16 / 32 4.5 / 5.3 64 350 Threadripper Pro 7945WX $1,399 12 / 24 4.7 / 5.3 64 350

The Threadripper Pro 9995WX has a SEP (Suggested Etail Price) of $11,699, which is 17% higher than the Threadripper Pro 7995WX it replaces. However, that SEP is primarily AMD's recommendation to its partners, who are free to set their prices.

Meanwhile, the Threadripper Pro 9985WX, Threadripper Pro 9975WX, and Threadripper Pro 9965WX are 9%, 5%, and 9% more expensive than their predecessors, respectively.

Interestingly, the Threadripper Pro 9955WX shows a 13% lower SEP compared to the Threadripper Pro 7955WX. This might be because AMD is not planning to replace the entry-level Threadripper Pro 7945WX. Instead, Shimada Peak's entry-level option will begin with the Threadripper Pro 9955WX, featuring 16 cores and priced at $1,649.

AMD claims a 16% IPC increase with Shimada Peak compared to Storm Peak across various workstation-grade workloads. The chipmaker emphasizes the SPECworkstation 4.0 AI and ML benchmark, showing gains of up to 25%. Based on the vendor-provided charts, the Threadripper Pro 9995WX appears to offer up to 26% higher performance than the current Threadripper Pro 7995WX.

When compared to the Xeon w9-3595X (codenamed Sapphire Rapids), the Threadripper Pro 9995WX seemingly offers users up to 2.4X and 2.2X higher performance in Chaos V-Ray and Keyshot, respectively. When it comes to content creation, such as Adobe After Effects, the 96-core Zen 5 flagship is reportedly up to 78% faster.

AMD offers two different chipsets for Shimada Peak. The TRX50 chipset, compatible with both HEDT and Pro chips, delivers four-channel support for DDR5-6400 RDIMMs, up to 1TB, and up to 80 usable PCIe 5.0 lanes. On the contrary, the WRX90 chipset only supports the Pro parts but offers eight-channel DDR5-6400 RDIMM support up to 2TB and 128 usable PCIe 5.0 lanes.

The Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Pro WX-series processors and Radeon AI Pro R9700 will release on July 23. The Threadripper chips will be available individually through AMD's global partners and from OEMs, including Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, and Supermicro. Meanwhile, the Radeon AI Pro R9700 will initially be available through pre-built workstation systems, while standalone graphics cards are expected to arrive in the third quarter of this year.