AMD leaks new entry-level Ryzen 5 9600X3D CPU — new gaming-optimized 3D V-Cache chip expected before the end of the year

AMD has confirmed the existence of several upcoming processors, including a new entry-level Ryzen 5 9600X3D desktop CPU featuring its popular gaming-optimized 3D V-Cache technology. In its latest driver release notes for the Radeon RX 9070, 9070 XT, 9060 XT, and the Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics card for AI workstations, the company has listed the Ryzen 5 9600X3D, alongside other unreleased chips under the Ryzen 9000 PRO series.

The Ryzen X3D range of processors has been a popular choice, particularly among gamers, due to their enhanced 3D V-Cache technology. This helps boost gaming performance by offering a larger L3 cache memory, which allows the CPU to access game data faster, resulting in higher frame rates and smoother gameplay. The addition of the Ryzen 5 9600X3D not only expands AMD's X3D lineup, but it also becomes a new entry point for gamers and PC builders who want the latest Zen 5 and AM5 platforms paired with 3D V-cache.

(Image credit: AMD)

While the specifications have not been listed or confirmed, if the company follows tradition, it's safe to surmise it will be very similar to the Ryzen 5 9600X. Essentially, we can expect six cores, 12 threads, boost clocks of up to 5.2 GHz, and a TDP of 65W. The 9600X comes with 32 MB of L3 cache, and it is expected that the 9600X3D will feature an additional 64 MB of second-generation 3D V-cache for a total of 96 MB of L3 cache.



According to MelodicWarrior (@MelodicWarrior1 on X), who first spotted the listed CPUs, the Ryzen 5 9600X3D will initially be offered to system integrators and is expected to roll out for the DIY market between the end of Q3 and the beginning of Q4 2025.

Additionally, the release notes mention the Ryzen 5 9600, a cut-down version of the 9600X, which was quietly launched back in January. Lastly, there are four new CPUs listed under the Ryzen 9000 PRO lineup, including the Ryzen 9 PRO 9945, Ryzen 7 PRO 9745, Ryzen 5 PRO 9645, and Ryzen 5 PRO 9400. There are no concrete details yet on whether these workstation and enterprise-focused CPUs will be based on the Granite Ridge architecture, like the rest of the Ryzen 9000 series.

Adding to the list of unreleased Ryzen 9000-series processors, the Ryzen 7 9700F was spotted a few days ago in an AGESA microcode update (1.2.0.3e) support documentation. The “F” designation suggests that the CPU will not feature an iGPU, similar to Intel’s naming scheme. Going by the naming convention, the 9700F is expected to offer the same core and thread count as the standard Ryzen 7 9700, including 8 cores and 16 threads, but missing out on the Radeon graphics. This particular chip could be an attempt by AMD to target budget-conscious gamers and builders who plan to use discrete GPUs, potentially allowing for lower pricing.

