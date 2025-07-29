AMD X3D CPUs get big discounts — 7800X3D returns to Prime Day price, 9950X3D even cheaper than Prime Day lows

If you're in the market for a brand new CPU to power your gaming rig, or a spicy AM5 upgrade, then there are two great savings to be had right now on two of AMD's top gaming chips.

Right now at Amazon, you can score the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D for just $341, down from $449, a 24% saving. That's not quite the $320 low of last year, but it is the same price as it was on Amazon Prime Day, so you likely won't do better this side of Black Friday.

If you want even more bang for your buck, the king of gaming processors, the 9950X3D, is now $649 on Amazon instead of $699. That's only $50 off, but that's much cheaper than it was on Prime Day and only $4 shy of its best-ever price. Move fast, though, stock is very limited.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D: was $699 now $649 at Amazon $4 of all-time low The Ryzen 9 9950X3D features 128MB of L3 cache, which enables it to claim the title of the fastest gaming chip on the market. It features 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads of computing power, reaching a peak clock speed of 5.7 GHz.

As you can see from our extensive testing, the Ryzen9 9950X3D is the best CPU on the market for gaming, matching the excellent 9800X3D without breaking a sweat, leaving plenty in the tank for productivity tasks.

You get twice as many cores and higher clock speeds, with the requisite increase in TDP, up 50W.

In benchmarks, there's nothing to separate the two on gaming, but the 9950X3D excels in productivity tasks over the 9800X3D, making it a much better all-rounder.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Save $108 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: was $449 now $341 at Amazon This chip is among the fastest gaming CPUs on the market and drops into modern AM5 motherboards, featuring 96MB of L3 cache with AMD's explosive 3D V-Cache, eight cores, and 16 threads. It also features a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz.

If you're on a tighter budget, the 7800X3D is an excellent alternative at just $341. We have seen this chip fall to just $320 before, but this price matches the big saving we saw on Amazon Prime Day, suggesting it isn't likely to get much better until at least Black Friday, which is still months away.

While there's a big gulf in performance between the two, either would make a noble centerpiece for a gaming build. The 7800X3D is a perfect mid-range option, while the 9950X3D is the top-of-the-line premium option for those who want the very best gaming performance. Naturally, you'll want an equally performant GPU and oodles of cooling to get the very best out of it.

