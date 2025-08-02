AMD CPUs surpass the 40% threshold in latest Steam hardware survey — RTX 5070 emerges as the most preferred GPU within the Blackwell series

The latest Steam hardware survey data for July 2025 suggests AMD’s share of gaming CPUs has finally crossed the 40% mark. This means that roughly four in ten Steam PC gamers now run AMD CPUs. While this marks a new high for Team Red in the Steam user base, it also underscores the company's slow and steady gains. To provide some context, Intel dominated the Steam gaming market with roughly 77% of gamers five years ago, but has since fallen below 60%.

AMD’s rise can be attributed mainly to the popularity of its 3D V-Cache CPUs, including the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which have been well-received by gamers and enthusiasts. The demand for high-performance CPUs, especially X3D models, and competitive pricing seem to be chipping away at Intel’s former advantage. This shift also means that AMD now commands a larger share of the PC gaming CPU market than it did previously.

The Steam survey also highlights the rapid adoption of Nvidia’s new Blackwell‑based GPUs. The mid-range RTX 5070 is currently the most popular GPU in the RTX 50-series, with a 1.32% market share, an increase of 0.33% from last month. This was the most significant jump for any GPU in the previous month, followed by the RTX 5060, which gained 0.26%, bringing its overall share up to 0.60%. Overall, Nvidia’s share of all discrete GPUs in Steam remains extremely high at 73.94%.

By contrast, AMD’s latest Radeon 9000-series GPUs based on the RDNA 4 architecture are yet to make an appearance on the Steam chart. The survey data show that no RX 9070 or 9060 cards exceed the reporting threshold, indicating that all RDNA 4 models are likely bundled into the “Other” category. This absence is likely due to constrained supply or slow adoption, as insiders note that AMD may not have enough new cards in gamers’ hands yet to register in the stats. For comparison, even the extremely overpriced RTX 5090 is included on the list, despite having a tiny 0.19% share. AMD’s strong new desktop GPUs, including the flagship RX 9070 XT, are popular in retail, but their impact isn’t yet visible in Steam’s latest numbers.

On the software side, the OS landscape continues to shift towards Windows 11, likely due to Windows 10’s looming EOL, with Linux gaming at its highest steady level in years. The data show that approximately 59.9% of Steam gamers are using Windows 11 (64-bit), a 0.06% increase compared to June, while Windows 10 (64-bit) has slipped to 35.19%, down 0.50%. Meanwhile, macOS usage remains under 2%, while Linux holds a substantial gain of 0.32% bringing the overall market share to 2.89%.

For system RAM, 16GB remains the most common configuration, used in approximately 42% of all PCs. However, 32GB setups are now at 35.15% which is a noticeable jump of 0.78%, confirming that high‑memory rigs are growing steadily. Graphics VRAM, or video memory, shows similar trends, as most surveyed gamers still have 8GB of VRAM, which accounts for about 33.66% of all systems. The next-largest slice is 12GB, accounting for 19.22% of all PCs, which represents the most significant jump compared to last month at 0.40%.

