Ryzen 5 9500F without integrated graphics shows up on Geekbench — alleged performance is just shy of the Ryzen 5 9600X

AMD is apparently preparing a new Ryzen 5 SKU that will be a lower-end version of the Ryzen 5 9600. Benchleaks on X posted a new Geekbench 6 listing featuring the Ryzen 5 9500F showing benchmark scores very close to the Ryzen 5 9600X and 9600.



The listing reveals that the Ryzen 5 9500F achieved a single-core result of 3,122 points and a multi-core result of 14,369 points in Geekbench 6. By comparison, the Ryzen 5 9600X is only 5% to 8% faster in the same benchmark, with a single-core score of 3,359 points and a multi-core result of 15,153 points. The Ryzen 5 9600 is even closer to the 9500F, with a single-core score of 3,280 points and a multi-core score of 14,958 points.

[GB6 CPU] Unknown CPUCPU: AMD Ryzen 5 9500F (6C 12T)Min/Max/Avg: 4929/5056/5047 MHzCodename: Granite RidgeCPUID: B40F41 (AuthenticAMD)Single: 3122Multi: 14369https://t.co/WJch6mQA1OAugust 19, 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Single-core Multi-core Ryzen 5 9500F 3,122 14,369 Ryzen 5 9600X 3,359 15,153 Ryzen 5 9600 3,280 14,958 Core Ultra 5 245K 3,000 average 16,050 average Core i5-14600K 2,808 15,892

The Ryzen 5 9500F is fast enough in Geekbench 6 that Intel's closest competitors are its K-series Core i5-14600K and Core Ultra 5 245K in the same benchmark. The Core i5-14600K is 10% slower than the Ryzen 5 9500F in single-core performance, with a single-core result of 2,808 points. However, thanks to its extra cores, the 14600K is 11% faster in multi-core performance, with a multi-core result of 15,892 points. The Core Ultra 5 245K is slightly faster than the 14600K, with average third-party single-core results in the 2,950 to 3,100 point range and average multi-core results in the 15,000 to 18,000 point range.



According to specs listed in Geekbench 6, the Ryzen 5 9500F is a lower-end version of the Ryzen 5 9600 and 9600X, with the same 32MB of L3 cache and six CPU cores. The main differentiators of the 9500F are its lack of integrated graphics (indicated by the "F" nomenclature) and its lower clock speeds. Geekbench 6 reports a 3.8GHz base clock and 5GHz boost frequency for Ryzen 5 9500F — but official clock speeds could be different.



When it comes out, the Ryzen 5 9500F will likely be AMD's cheapest Zen 5 processor for the desktop market. If AMD repeats the pricing strategy it used with the Ryzen 7000 series, the Ryzen 5 9500F will likely be under $200 MSRP at launch, with incremental price drops months later. This is a common trend seen with AMD's Ryzen CPU models — the Ryzen 5 9600X, for example, debuted at $279, but can now be purchased for as low as $200.

If the Geekbench 6 results are indicative of the 9500F's real-world performance, AMD could have a new mid-range gaming champ in the sub-$200 CPU market — if, of course, the pricing works out that way.