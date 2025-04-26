Ryzen 5 9600X CPU at an all-time low, comes with a free 500GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Right now at Newegg, you can purchase the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU for the lowest price we've seen since it first launched in August of last year. It usually goes for around $279, but today, it's available for $229. Using promo code SSER2A34 at checkout will take an additional $10 off, bringing it down to $219.

This offer comes with some free gifts that further sweeten the deal. When you buy this processor from Newegg, you also get a Patriot P400 500GB M.2 SSD and a copy of the game Monster Hunter Wilds. Combined, the value of these adds up to over $100. We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X ourselves and appreciated our experience, but we still recommend checking out our CPU hierarchy list to see how it compares to other processors on the market.

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X: now $219 at Newegg (with coupon) (was $279) The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is built around Zen 5 architecture. It has six cores and a total of 12 threads. When boosted, it can reach speeds as high as 5.4 GHz. This model supports PCIe 5.0 and DDR5-5600 RAM.

This model supports PCIe 5.0 and can use up to 192GB of DDR5-5600. The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is unlocked for overclocking and has integrated AMD Radeon graphics, so you don't need an external GPU to get video output.

Visit the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU product page at Newegg to redeem the offer. Remember to use promo code SSER2A34 to get an extra $10 off, and check the gift boxes to get freebies.

