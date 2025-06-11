AMD Zen 5 CPU has dropped to a staggeringly low price — Ryzen 5 9600X now just $189, even includes a free 512GB SSD

The AMD Zen 5 CPU is available at a low price today, just a few dollars above its all-time low of $185. However, even better is that it comes bundled with a free M.2 SSD, albeit a small-capacity 512GB Gen 3 drive. The SSD might not set the world on fire, but I can't say the same for the 9600X; this is a great CPU for building a budget gaming PC, especially at this price.

Check out Newegg's deal and pick up this CPU/SSD combo of AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X processor and a Patriot P300 512GB SSD for just $189. The list price of the 9600X is $279, so you're saving $89 off that price and getting a free SSD worth $31.

AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X is built around the Zen 5 architecture and features six cores and 12 threads, with a base clock of 3.9 GHz. When boosted, it can reach speeds as high as 5.4 GHz. The 9600X also features integrated graphics, so if you're building a non-gaming rig or just want to do exceptionally light gaming, this processor does away with the need for a separate graphics card.

The free Patriot P300 512GB SSD is a PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 SSD with sequential read and write speeds of 1,700MB/s and 1,100MB/s, respectively. This SSD drive alone retails for $31 at Newegg, and although it has a low capacity for today's uses, it's still large enough to help top up a pre-existing system's total capacity.