AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with Wraith Stealth Cooler drops to all-time low $67 on Amazon

AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 processor has hit its lowest ever price on Amazon, according to popular price tracking websites. This 6C/12C chip may be getting long in the tooth, over five years since launch, but it can still hold its ground in a budget PC build, thanks to its new $67 price tag. For the price, you will also get AMD's Wraith Stealth Cooler in the box. Or, choose the beefier Wraith Spire Cooler for an extra $4!

This AM4 chip is also a prime candidate for system repair or refurbishment projects. If you acquire, inherit, or are asked to upgrade an older-gen processor on AM4 system, with an earlier Ryzen or a weaker 3000 series processor such as the popular 4C/8T Ryzen 5 3400G or 3200G, this would deliver a noticeable improvement, for example.

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600 is a Zen 2 architecture processor, manufactured on TSMC's 7nm process. This 6C/12T chip has a base clock of 3.6 GHz, and boost of up to 4.2 GHz. AMD fitted this processor with a 32MB L3 cache, and it has a TDP of 65W. It doesn't feature an iGPU.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For a closer look at the Ryzen 5 3600 and its capabilities, you can take a look at our 11-page review and deep dive. Some of the benchmark charts, like those above, show you how the Ryzen 5 3600 competed against its peers.

Of course, more modern, newer-gen processors can easily eclipse the humble $67 Ryzen 5 3600. But you'll have to pay about 3x the price for the newest-gen AMD Ryzen 5 9600X for socket AM5, for example, even though that's also on offer at 30% off right now.

In summary, AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 might be a great deal if it fits in with your situation - budget build, repair or refurb. Remember, if you are on a particularly tight budget, it comes with a usable new air cooler in the box, easily coping with the 65W thermal load, helping you minimize expense.

