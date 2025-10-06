MSI gaming bundle lets you snag AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D for $400 when paired with with an MSI X870 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard — $639 for the pair, or $738 with a 2TB SSD

It's Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day week, and the deals have arrived in style, with some of our favorite hardware components hitting all-time low pricing. Today's deal on an MSI combo bundle that includes the 9800X3D (the best CPU for gaming) has multiple components, all at great prices when bought together in this combo offering. So far this week, we've seen some of the Prime Day deals this year, beating out Amazon and other retailers' sales earlier in the year.

If you visit the MSI website, you can find today's deal on the MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and 2TB MSI Spatium M480 Pro SSD, all available as a bundle for just $738.99. There are no codes or coupons to add to achieve this price. To add the 9800X3D and the 2TB Spatium M480 Pro to the combination bundle, simply select them from the drop-down menus.

Buying the components separately on Amazon results in a total of $903.73: $476.99 (the lowest available price, according to PCPartpicker) for the 9800X3D, $259.99 for the MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi, and $166.75 for the 2TB Spatium M480 Pro. You can, of course, choose not to go with the SSD and simply select the MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard and AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D for just $639.99.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D features eight cores and 16 threads, with a TDP of 120W. Its gaming prowess comes from the use of AMD's successful 3D V-cache technology, which provides the 9800X3D's advantage over the competition. The large 3D V-cache boosts performance, and along with design changes to the CPU, such as moving the cache chiplet underneath the die to alleviate the thermal insulation of previous designs, the compute die is now closer to the cooler. With this increased thermal headroom comes 500 MHz higher base clocks and 200 MHz higher boosts than the previous-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

MSI's MAG X870 motherboard is an ATX-sized board that supports AMD's Ryzen 9000, 8000, and 7000-series processors. The AM5 platform sports DDR5 memory boost with 8400-plus MT/s supported when overclocked, Wi-Fi 7, and 5G LAN. There are four M.2 slots onboard, with two of them PCIe 5.0 x4 and the other two PCIe 4.0 x4. Plenty of USB ports are included on the rear IO plate, featuring a high-bandwidth 40Gbps USB4 Type-C connector.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.