World's fastest gaming CPU, AMD's 9800X3D, hits an all-time low price of $429 at Amazon — Newegg offers competing bundles with motherboards, RAM, and coolers

The king of gaming processors used to be almost impossible to get your hands on, but now, with the benefit of time and ample stocks of the 9800X3D on retailer shelves, deals are getting better all the time. Today, direct from Amazon, you can grab hold of AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D for just $429, the lowest price it's ever been available for at Amazon, according to price trackers we checked.

AMD has dominated the gaming CPU space for a while now, overshadowing Intel in gaming sales. The Red Team's X3D line of processors, which use a massive 3D V-cache to enhance performance in gaming applications, have been particularly rampant in this segment.

If you're playing esports titles such as Counter-Strike 2, Rainbow 6: Siege, or Valorant, then that's where you can really see the difference in a gaming CPU like the 9800X3D. Using lower resolutions to enhance frame rates to insane levels for less graphical latency. The benefits fall off as you creep towards 4K gaming, where the graphics card takes over as the primary source for enhancing frame rates and graphical fidelity.

Save 10% ($49.01) AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $429.99 at Amazon All-time low price on Amazon AMD's latest gaming king, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, uses revolutionary 3D V-Cache technology, providing it with its pure gaming prowess. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D comes with eight cores and 16 threads and has a 120W TDP. Read more ▼

As luck would have it, we have also spotted a tasty trio of Ryzen 9800X3D bundle deals at Newegg. These bundles will appeal more to those who don't already have the requisite hardware for a simple CPU transplant, but have a quality case and PSU that still have a few years of service life left. They are also good for those who are preparing to indulge in a complete new build.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D + ASUS TUF GAMING B850M-E WIFI + 32GB Team 32GB DDR5 6400 + MONTECH NX400 ARGB - CPU Air Cooler for $678.99

https://www.newegg.com/Product/ComboDealDetails?ItemList=Combo.4817885

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D + ASUS ROG STRIX X870E-H GAMING WIFI7 + 32GB G.SKILL DDR5 6000 + MONTECH NX400 ARGB - CPU Air Cooler for $829.99

https://www.newegg.com/Product/ComboDealDetails?ItemList=Combo.4819549

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D + ASUS B850 MAX GAMING WIFI + MONTECH NX400 ARGB - CPU Air Cooler for $628.99

https://www.newegg.com/Product/ComboDealDetails?ItemList=Combo.4817883

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D uses AMD's successful 3D V-cache technology, which provides the 9800X3D with its pure gaming prowess. The large cache boosts performance, and along with design changes to the CPU, such as moving the cache chiplet underneath the die to alleviate the thermal insulation of previous designs, the compute die is now closer to the cooler. With this increased thermal headroom comes 500 MHz higher base clocks and 200 MHz higher boosts than the previous-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

In our 13-game average with resolutions set to 1920 x 1080 pixels, the 9800X3D topped the charts. Outperforming the 7800X3D, which it succeeded.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You can find more details and benchmarking results on AMD's Ryzen 7 processor in our detailed review of the 9800X3D. With an 8% performance gain on the previous generation 7800X3D, it dominates the competition from Intel in gaming benchmarks. The 9800X3D is unlocked for overclocking and also doesn't have excessive cooling requirements, making this processor one of the best CPUs for pure gaming.

