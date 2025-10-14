Get an X3D for less as one of AMD’s best gaming CPUs hits an all-time low price — Ryzen 7 7800X3D drops to $319, $20 below its previous low

AMD’s X3D chips are known for their gaming prowess, and one of the best flagship-class CPUs in this family is on sale. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is now on sale at Amazon for just $319.99, giving you a nearly 30% discount from its list price of $449. This is the processor’s all-time lowest price, making it even cheaper compared to last week’s Prime Day sale and more affordable than the launch price of the base Ryzen 7 7700.

Save 29% ($129.01) AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: was $449 now $319.99 at Amazon All-time low price The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the best gaming CPUs on the market, and it's now available at a great discount. You get 8 cores and 16 threads with this chip, and 96MB of L3 cache, giving you smooth gameplay all around.

The newer Ryzen 7 9800X3D has already replaced this processor as the top dog in our list of the best gaming CPUs. But even though it’s already two years old at this time, having been launched in 2023, it’s still a great chip for those who want to build a decently powerful battle station. And if you plan to upgrade to the 9000 family in the future, you don’t have to worry about getting a new gaming motherboard, as these both use AMD’s AM5 socket.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our in-depth testing of the 7800X3D showed that it’s already a great CPU for its price. Tom’s Hardware’s benchmarks reveal that it can perform better than some of its pricier competitors from both Intel and AMD, including the newer Intel Core i9-14900K and Core Ultra 9 285K. It comes with eight cores and 16 threads, and it can hit a maximum clock speed of 5.0 GHz. But its most important feature is the 96MB of L3 cache, allowing it to deliver higher frame rates and smoother gameplay. You can see this in our test results, with the 7800X3D consistently hitting an average of 195 FPS across different titles at 1080p Ultra settings, with 1% lows hitting 134 FPS.

If you’re building a new gaming PC with a mid-range budget or upgrading your current rig, now’s your chance to get a top-of-the-line gaming processor at the price of a mid-ranger. With this, you can either get a better CPU than what you’re aiming for, or you can use the savings to further level up your system by getting one of the best RAM kits for gaming, or maybe allow you to add a little bit more and finally trigger that purchase of the best gaming monitor you’ve been eyeing.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.