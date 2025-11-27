<a id="elk-60413d10-9389-48c9-be88-7251a7d7695b"></a><h2 id="don-t-sleep-on-this-999-gaming-pc-deal-with-an-rx-9060-xt-16gb-and-ryzen-7-9700x">Don't sleep on this $999 gaming PC deal with an RX 9060 XT 16GB and Ryzen 7 9700X</h2>\n<p id="7f9c1e48-5d80-404f-bd9e-5a5aaee4978d" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">If you're after a modestly priced gaming PC for Black Friday, the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Skytech-Gaming-Nebula-2-Desktop-PC-Ryzen-7-9700X-AMD-RX-9060XT-16GB-1TB-NVMe-SSD-32GB-DDR5-RAM-650W-GOLD-PSU-240mm-ARGB-AIO-Win-11/17339317958">Skytech Nebula 2 is on sale at Walmart for just $999</a>. It's packed with just about everything you would want out of a modern gaming PC, including RGB frills. With pricing for memory skyrocketing, buying this prebuilt might make more sense than attempting to build your own.</p>\n<a id="elk-4914d427-d535-40cf-8eb7-2d9f7666296e" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="4914d427-d535-40cf-8eb7-2d9f7666296e_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="999" data-editorial-was-price="999" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/qZsw6m5UX6C9qEje4nqcjP-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Skytech-Gaming-Nebula-2-Desktop-PC-Ryzen-7-9700X-AMD-RX-9060XT-16GB-1TB-NVMe-SSD-32GB-DDR5-RAM-650W-GOLD-PSU-240mm-ARGB-AIO-Win-11/17339317958" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Skytech" data-model-name="Skytech Nebula 2 Gaming PC (RX 9060 XT 16GB / Ryzen 7 9700X))" data-model-product-name="Nebula 2 Gaming PC (RX 9060 XT 16GB / Ryzen 7 9700X))" data-show-fallback="button" data-star="hero" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/qZsw6m5UX6C9qEje4nqcjP-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;The Skytech Nebula 2 is a mid-range gaming PC which features enough horsepower under the hood to run many modern titles. &lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;The Skytech Nebula 2's specifications (model: ST-NEBULA2-2318-B-WB) include an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor, an AMD RX 9060 XT 16 GB GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. Windows 11 Home is installed as the operating system.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Skytech-Gaming-Nebula-2-Desktop-PC-Ryzen-7-9700X-AMD-RX-9060XT-16GB-1TB-NVMe-SSD-32GB-DDR5-RAM-650W-GOLD-PSU-240mm-ARGB-AIO-Win-11/17339317958">View Deal</a></aside>\n<p id="d41b14a5-b385-4a9c-be71-56be1ca604cb">The Skytech Nebula 2 gaming PC features the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X CPU, an AMD RX 9060 XT 16GB, 32 GB of DDR5-5200, a 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler, a gold-rated 650W PSU, and also sports a 1 TB NVMe SSD, packed into what appears to be a mid-tower form-factor.</p><p>At this spec, you should expect decent performance from the PC at resolutions of up to 1440p in most modern titles. The product listing also mentions that the system ships bloatware-free and ships with Windows 11. Combined with the parts featured, it's a decent bargain for the budget-conscious PC buyer. &mdash; Sayem Ahmed</p>\n