This MSI RTX 5070 Ti hits a new low price of $729 — Newegg's Black Friday price protection guarantees a good deal

It's the time of year when many a gamer or PC enthusiast keeps a close eye on pricing for their favorite hardware components. With Black Friday sales already starting to take place ahead of the official date for the sale, many retailers are offering early discounts on popular items. Big-ticket items are especially the focus for many looking to save a few bucks, and as one of the more expensive parts of any PC build, the graphics card is normally the component many are hoping gets the big discount. Well, good news, the MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 5070 Ti (Black Variant) is on sale for $729.99, the lowest price seen for this GPU.

Today's GPU deal is available at Newegg, where this MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 5070 Ti hits its lowest-ever price, according to PC Partpicker's price comparison tool. Originally launching with an MSRP price of $829 for this model, the price crept up to a staggering $899 during a time of scant stock levels and availability, but prices have returned to more sensible levels recently. With Black Friday sales happening, this GPU has been lowered to $749.99 with a further $20 reduction to $729.99 when you take advantage of a mail-in-rebate offer.

If you're worried about purchasing this GPU now and then the price dipping lower when Black Friday hits, fear not, as this deal comes with a Black Friday price protection guarantee, that if this item gets cheaper, the difference will be refunded, so you don't lose out.

Save 14% ($120) MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 5070 Ti (Black): was $849.99 now $729.99 at Newegg With triple-fan cooling, this powerful RTX 5070 Ti comes with superfast GDDR7 memory and, most importantly, it's 16GB of VRAM, enough for handling the textures and shaders of the latest releases. 8960 CUDA Cores provide the horsepower, with a boost clock speed of 2482 MHz for powering high framerates.

MSI's Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is a large GPU with triple-fan cooling for dissipating that heat quickly while you're playing high graphical fidelity games on high settings. 8960 CUDA Cores, a boost clock speed of 2482 MHz, and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM give it the beans to give you respectable framerates and offer decent ray-tracing performance. Video connectivity options include 1 x HDMI 2.1b port and 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b ports.