<a id="elk-a63add9b-f7f3-47b4-a31c-39e93ad5df83"></a><h2 id="this-180-hz-ips-asus-gaming-monitor-is-just-99-25-inch-tuf-gaming-vg259q3a-returns-to-its-all-time-low">This 180 Hz IPS Asus gaming monitor is just $99 &mdash; 25-inch Tuf Gaming VG259Q3A returns to its all-time low</h2>\n<p id="68c19e2c-cf9f-41d7-9a71-4fd407a90d6d">Not everyone can afford a fancy OLED gaming screen with bleeding-edge refresh rates, but that doesn't mean you can't get a good gaming experience without spending several hundred dollars. This 25-inch Tuf model (VG259Q3A) is back down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon, of $99 &ndash; a price we haven't seen since early January.</p>\n<a id="elk-69ae590c-0b62-47ba-9490-a2416a4ba5af" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="69ae590c-0b62-47ba-9490-a2416a4ba5af_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="99" data-editorial-was-price="159" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/M64MVPXxi5YXujzt3imwkh-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-Gaming-viewable-Monitor-VG259Q3A/dp/B0CVSL2KKW/" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Asus" data-model-name="Asus Tuf Gaming Monitor (VG259Q3A)" data-model-product-name="Tuf Gaming Monitor (VG259Q3A)" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoPercentage" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/M64MVPXxi5YXujzt3imwkh-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;This budget gaming screen sports an IPS panel with a speedy 180 Hz refresh rate, and 1080p resolution. Asus promises 99% sRGB coverage, and ELMB to reduce motion blur and ghosting. At $99, this is a fairly feature-packed entry-level gaming screen.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-Gaming-viewable-Monitor-VG259Q3A/dp/B0CVSL2KKW/">View Deal</a></aside>\n<p id="91ab530a-abe2-4d13-8b7d-c177bca9b956">The Tuf VG259Q3A only rated to 250 nits of (typical) brightness, but brightness doesn't seem to be a common complaint among the 7,071 Amazon reviews. Multiple people describe the screen as bright. But regardless, 250 nits is fine for gaming, especially in a dimly lit room.<br><br>Despite this being a gaming monitor, Amazon says it also ships with three free months of Adobe Creative Cloud. That's not something that would make me consider this monitor over others, but it's still a pretty good value-add if you were considering paying for that service anyway. <em>-- Matt Safford</em></p>\n