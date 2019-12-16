Best 4K Gaming Monitor Acer Nitro XV273K View Site

Best 144Hz 4K Gaming Monitor Acer Predator XB273K View Site

Best Curved 4K Gaming Monitor Samsung UR59C View Site

With great pixels comes great image quality. So it's not surprising to see PC gamers drooling over monitors with 4K resolution (aka UHD). A panel packing 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160) makes your favorite games look incredibly smooth and realistic. There's something exciting about boasting the highest resolution you can get in a good gaming monitor today. And 4K offers you the ability to expand past displays in the 20-inch range. With that full-fledged pixel army, you can stretch your screen size well past 30 inches without having pixels so big that you can see them.

Anyone who's shopped for a 4K monitor before knows they're not cheap yet, which makes purchase decision particularly important. Yes, 4K is about high-res gaming, but you're still going to want solid gaming specs, a 60Hz-plus refresh rate, low response time and your choice of adaptive sync (Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync, depending on your PC's graphics card). Also consider the cost of the pretty beefy graphics card you'll need to game in 4K.

With all that considered, if you're not 4K-ready yet, we have some lower-resolution recommendations on our Best Gaming Monitors page.

If you’re ready to invest in high-res gaming, below is our list of the best 4K gaming monitors of 2019, chosen based on our independent testing.

Quick Shopping Tips

When buying a 4K gaming monitor, consider the following:

4K monitors are even more expensive if you want 144Hz. If you want to save some money, take a look at monitors with a lower refresh rate. You can get away with a 60Hz, as long as it has G-Sync or FreeSync.

G-Sync or FreeSync? A monitor’s G-Sync function will only work with PCs rocking an Nvidia graphics card. FreeSync will only run with PCs using an AMD card. At 4K, FreeSync maxes out at 120Hz, but G-Sync can go up to 144Hz. For an in-depth comparison between the two’s performance, see our Nvidia G-Sync vs. AMD FreeSync comparison .

4K and HDR go hand-in-hand. 4K monitors often support HDR (high dynamic range) content for extra bright and colorful experiences. But you need a monitor with G-Sync Ultimate or FreeSync 2 HDR to run adaptive sync with HDR games or video (otherwise you'll have to pick HDR or G-Sync/FreeSync). For more on HDR, see our article on HDR and what it means for your monitor.

For more help choosing a monitor of any resolution--gaming or otherwise--check out our PC Monitor Buying Guide.

Best 4K Gaming Monitors

Best 4K Gaming Monitor

Acer Nitro XV273K (Image credit: Acer)

Acer Nitro XV273K

Best 4K Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 4K @ 144Hz | Panel Type: IPS | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time (GTG): 4ms

Super bright at over 500 nits

Accurate DCI-P3 color gamut

144Hz refresh rate

FreeSync

G-Sync Compatible (without HDR)

Solid build

No dynamic contrast means HDR only looks slightly better than SDR

Inaccurate white point in sRGB mode

Expensive

The Acer Nitro XV273K is the best 4K gaming monitor for most users. It won’t disappoint speed-wise, with a 144Hz refresh rate that kept its own among other 144Hz displays during our benchmarking.

Image quality is also striking, thanks to added color from the DCI-P3 gamut and high pixel density (163 pixels per inch). This display doesn’t have a full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight, like the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ or Acer Predator X27 , so HDR won’t have as big of an impact -- or really a big impact at all in this case. But the Nitro is also about $700 cheaper than those FALD displays.



Read Review: Acer Nitro XV273K

Best 144Hz 4K Gaming Monitor

Acer Predator XB273K (Image credit: Acer)

Acer Predator XB273K

Best 144Hz 4K Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 4K @ 144Hz | Panel Type: IPS | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time (GTG): 4ms

Superb gaming performance

Out-of-box color accuracy

144Hz

G-Sync

HDR

DCI-P3 color

DisplayHDR 400 certified

Expensive

The Acer Predator XB273K is our favorite monitor for gaming in 4K at the speedy refresh rate of 144Hz. During fast-paced ganes with settings maxed, there was no blur. G-Sync worked successfully--with both standard and HDR content-- to fight screen tearing when paired with an Nvidia graphics card. It kept up well with other 144Hz displays during our testing and even beat the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ and Acer Predator X27 when it came to input lag.

Image quality is important too, and the Predator delivers with pro-level color accuracy. Again, HDR won’t look as good as it does on the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ or Acer Predator X27 because those two display pack FALD backlights. But we consider the Predator XB273K the next best thing, plus it’s around $500 cheaper.

Read Review: Acer Predator XB273K

Best Curved 4K Gaming Monitor

Samsung UR59C (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung UR59C

Best Curved 4K Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 32 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 4K @ 60Hz | Panel Type: VA | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Response Time (GTG): 4ms

Stunning picture

Accurate after calibration

Quality build

Effective curvature

No G-Sync or FreeSync

No USB ports

Needs calibration

The Samsung UR59C is the best curved 4K gaming monitor we’ve tested. The 1500mm curve radius on the 32-inch monitor has a tangible impact, even with a 16:9 aspect ratio. With many windows open, items on the periphery are still visible, offering a boost in productivity potential and immersiveness.

But take note: with a 60Hz refresh rate and no G-Sync or FreeSync, this isn’t for the most competitive players. However, casual gamers can get by. We gamed on the display with a 1080 Ti graphics card and didn’t see any input lag or screen tears with V-Sync on. Overdrive was effective too.

But perhaps the best part about the UR59C is its price. Relatively speaking, this is a budget 4K monitor, and it's on sale right now -- $420, which is $180 off the original price.

Read Review: Samsung UR59C

Best HDR 4K Gaming Monitor

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ (Image credit: Asus)

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ

Best HDR 4K Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 4K @ 120Hz | Panel Type: IPS | Refresh Rate: 144Hz with overclock | Response Time (GTG): 4ms

G-Sync

Stunning image

Amazing SDR and HDR contrast

Over 90% DCI-P3 coverage

Build quality, styling

Expensive

The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is the best 4K gaming monitor for enjoying HDR. When it comes to mouthwatering HDR delivery, nothing can beat a full-array WLED backlight with zone dimming. We can tell the difference in HDR games, like Call of Duty: WWII, through detailed shadows, brilliant highlights and realistic-looking textures.

Of course, this is also a great monitor for competitive gaming, thanks to its high 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution that can climb to 144Hz with overclock. The PG27UQ's closest rival is the Acer Predator X27, which has that same backlight type that makes HDR even more amazing. But the PG27UQ has a leg up on the X27 with a 1ms faster response time.

Read Review: Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ



Best 4K Gaming Monitor Splurge

Alienware AW5520QF (Image credit: Dell)

Alienware AW5520QF

Best 4K Gaming Monitor Splurge

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 55 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 4K @ 120Hz | Panel Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Response Time (GTG): 0.5ms

Unmatched contrast, color and image quality

Phenomenal game performance

No sRGB color option

No FreeSync 2 HDR

Audio could be better

Expensive

Not very bright

If you have a lot of wiggle room in your budget and are seeking the best-looking 4K experience, it doesn’t get better than the Alienware AW5520QF. It’s the first real OLED gaming monitor. With its unprecedented technology, it delivers the best image quality we've ever seen with immeasurable blacks and, therefore, theoretically unlimited contrast.

But the Alienware still isn’t perfect. For one, max brightness with regular SDR content is just 130 nits, while HDR only bumps it up to 400 nits.That means its potential is best realized in a darker room. But keep in mind with its large size, 150 nits is acceptable, so the Alienware is just a little off. Of course, as a splurge, it’s also expensive--even by OLED TV standards. For better audio, consider the HP Omen X 65 Emperium , which features a built-in soundbar.

Read Review: Alienware AW5520QF

