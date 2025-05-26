Grab a 27-inch, 240 Hz OLED monitor for only $364 at Woot

Memorial Day is in full swing and there's already quite a few noteworthy deals worth taking a close look at. For example, the Cooler Master Tempest GZ2711 OLED monitor is available over at Woot for one of its best prices to date. It usually goes for around $399 but right now is discounted to just $364.

Cooler Master Tempest GZ2711 27” OLED Monitor: now $364 at Woot (was $399)

This monitor features a 27-inch OLED panel with a QHD resolution. It can reach impressively high refresh rates that cap out at 240Hz. The screen is AMD FreeSync certified for its performance.

The Cooler Master Tempest GZ2711 monitor features a 27-inch OLED panel with a QHD resolution that measures in at 2560 x 1440px. The refresh rate can get seriously high, reaching up to 240Hz. This is paired with a response time that is able to get as low as .03ms—both very useful metrics to have in your favor while gaming.

The screen is AMD FreeSync Premium certified which ensures a certain level of performance is met. This rating hits in the middle of the chart, ensuring things like low latency and low framerate compensation (LFC) support. The Cooler Master Tempest GZ2711 also supports HDR10.

This deal is just one of many we've come across this Memorial Day. So far, Woot has not specified an expiration for the discount so we're not sure for how long it will be made available at this rate. Check out the Cooler Master Tempest GZ2711 product page at Woot for more details and purchase options.