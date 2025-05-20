Inky blacks and gorgeously smooth QD-OLED gaming performance for just $649 — One of my favorite monitors just got loads cheaper in time for Memorial Day

Early Memorial Day deals are popping up left, right, and center as the week nears the national holiday on May 26th. This gorgeous monitor deal is one for the hardcore gamer who wants no compromise when it comes to both picture quality and performance. Featuring the latest OLED technology paired with superfast refresh rates, the Dell Alienware AW2725D can not only reproduce your games on screen with stunning visuals and motion resolution but also give you esports-level refresh rates for pinpoint accuracy and latency.

You can find this Memorial Day offering at Dell, where the Alienware AW2725DF gaming monitor is now $649, reduced from $899, saving you a tasty $250. The AW2725D measures 27 inches diagonally and uses a QD-OLED panel with a native 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution. QD-OLED technology lets you experience unrivaled contrast, with infinite blacks and eye-popping colors.

When we reviewed the Alienware AW2725DF, we were impressed by the speed of the monitor, first with its 360Hz refresh rate and secondly, the 0.03ms response time, which delivers perfect motion resolution without needing strobing or overdrive. A larger color gamut than other QD-OLED monitors, the AW2725DF doesn't include internal speakers or an analog headphone jack, but this didn't put us off awarding the AW2725DF with five stars and an Editor's Choice award.

Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch OLED, 360 Hz Monitor: now $649 at Dell (was $899)

One of our favorite QD-OLED gaming monitors, the AW2725DF has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a phenomenally fast 360 Hz refresh rate, and a rich QD-OLED panel. It also fills 110.10 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for amazing contrasting blacks and eye-popping colors. This is the perfect gaming monitor for the hardcore gamer who wants esports-level performance matched with the latest OLED tech for media consumption. See our review of the Alienware AW2725DF for more info.

The AW2725DF comes with plenty of connectivity options, including 2x DP 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-B upstream port (Rear), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A downstream port (Rear), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-C downstream port, which supports BC1.2 power-charging, and 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A downstream port.